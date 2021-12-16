ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in review: Behavioral health with Kathy Dollard

Cover picture for the articleIf a person is struggling with mental health issues, there can be dire outcomes: self-harm including death, estrangement from family and friends, job and financial loss, and a withdrawal from everyday life. Our society is learning that we need to bolster the services that are provided to help. We...

Click10.com

Blood test helps identify mental health disorders

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A major breakthrough in mental health care: scientists have developed a new tool that may better help diagnose people with mental health issues. Researchers studied the biological basis of mood disorders and developed a blood test using RNA markers to help distinguish between general depression and bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
starlocalmedia.com

Behavioral health authority to provide mental health coverage in Collin County Detention Facility

Collin County’s behavioral health authority will soon be providing specialized mental health coverage in the county detention facility, thanks to a Monday vote. On Monday, Collin County Commissioners unanimously approved a program that will allow LifePath Systems to have Qualified Mental Health Professionals (QMHPs) at the facility 24/7. Those professionals...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
healthleadersmedia.com

PBM Pathways Provide Digital Therapeutic Access for Unmet Behavioral Health Needs

"A broader set of payers has realized that the traditional models will only ever reach a small percentage of people in need," says one digital therapeutic executive. — Withthe $1-trillion-plus bipartisan infrastructure bill now signed into law, the healthcare industry has its own infrastructure challenges to tackle: how to deliver, bill, and reimburse entirely new kinds of benefits. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are one of those benefits and one of the answers is by using healthcare's "existing pipes" in novel ways. While only some DTx products require a prescription (PDT, or prescription digital therapeutics), stakeholders are using PBM channels to advance DTx commercialization in a way that reduces friction while answering unmet need—particularly in mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
pewtrusts.org

Dallas Program Shows Signs of Effectively Navigating Behavioral Health Emergencies

When a person is in mental health or substance use crisis, most communities dispatch law enforcement officers, who often lack the training or resources needed to effectively manage the situation. Too often that results in jail time or a trip to an overburdened emergency room—and a missed opportunity to deliver needed care. Some communities do not send police officers to calls deemed to be low safety risks, but that approach doesn’t address instances in which public safety concerns are immediately evident or are raised unexpectedly. Ultimately, neither scenario is sufficient.
DALLAS, TX
homenewshere.com

Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition expands to deal with behavioral health

WILMINGTON — Recently, the Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition (WSAC) was selected to receive grant funding from the Salem Five Charitable Donation Foundation. WSAC was started in 2012 by town employees looking to increase awareness and education surrounding substance abuse. Since its creation, WSAC has held numerous educational programs, as well as sparked tangible change as to how substance abuse is locally combatted.
WILMINGTON, MA
stateofreform.com

Virginia Offers New Behavioral Health Services for Adults and Youth

Virginia Medicaid members have access, starting December 1, 2021, to six new behavioral health services that strengthen crisis response, address a national emergency in children’s mental health care and provide new supports for individuals with developmental disabilities. “These critical services will transform the way Virginians get care when they’re...
VIRGINIA STATE
AMA

Use these new guides to help integrate behavioral health care

Want to learn how your primary care practice—whether big or small, private or part of a health care system—can seamlessly integrate the screening and treatment of patients for suicide risk and substance use disorder into your current workflow? Or when and how to treat patients with psychotropic medications?
MENTAL HEALTH
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Behavioral Health available virtually during holidays

Cyndi Clark | Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs. The Behavioral Health Clinic at Munson Army Health Center continues to serve ben-eficiaries during the holidays with both face-to-face and virtual appointments. One way MAHC intends to provide constant and dedicated care to behavioral health patients is through virtual appointments. Virtual...
MENTAL HEALTH
KVOE

FHCHC promotes Dunham to Behavioral Health director

Flint Hills Community Health Center is promoting from within to fill its Behavioral Health director position. The Health Center says Jena Dunham has accepted the promotion. She came to the Health Center a year ago as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She is also working to obtain her doctorate of nursing practice from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She will offer psychiatric services at the Health Center’s Emporia and Eureka offices.
EMPORIA, KS
UpNorthLive.com

McLaren Northern Michigan breaks ground on new behavioral health unit

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- McLaren Northern Michigan is taking new steps to provide more mental health care with its new Justin A Borra Behavioral Health Center. The center is a renovation of its Cheboygan campus with 16 beds for adult behavioral health patients. The 11,000-square-foot unit will treat patients...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
fox44news.com

$400,000 grant awarded for behavioral health initiative

WACO, Texas – The Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation has awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, a $400,000 grant to further advance a building project. According to the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, this project will better centralize and...
WACO, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Hope on the horizon for behavioral health care

It is difficult to put into words the challenges America has faced over the last two years. Every sector has been altered forever. Health care, education, housing, the economy and workforce have undergone generational transformation. A byproduct of these challenges is the impact on mental health for citizens around the world and nowhere is that more apparent than in our own backyard.
MIDLAND, TX
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Baystate grappling with four crises: COVID, staffing, capacity, behavioral health

SPRINGFIELD — Baystate Health system is facing four crises: COVID-19, staffing shortages, capacity management and behavioral health, the hospital system’s president and CEO said Thursday. In a press briefing, Mark Keroack said that across its western Massachusetts health care system, Baystate has 1,800 openings for a total workforce...
HEALTH SERVICES
L'Observateur

Pandemic shines light on state of our behavioral health

COVID-19 weight gain. Increased alcohol consumption and drug use. Depression and anxiety. Marital problems including increased reports of domestic abuse. And shocking reports of people acting aggressively with no concern for common courtesy. As if the physical effects of coronavirus aren’t concerning enough, another long-haul symptom even for those lucky...
MENTAL HEALTH
roi-nj.com

Hovnanian Family Foundation gifts $3M to endow behavioral health chair at HMH

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation received a $3 million gift from the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation to create the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation Endowed Chair in Behavioral Health at Hackensack Meridian Health. Dr. Gary Small, chairman of Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry and physician-in-chief for behavioral health, Hackensack Meridian,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
mcnewstn.com

TDMHSAS TennCare Publish Public Behavioral Health Workforce Report

Nashville, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and TennCare recently published the Public Behavioral Health Workforce Workgroup report. The document contains research, data, and strategies for addressing workforce challenges in publicly-funded mental health and substance use services, some of which have already translated into state budget requests proposed to Governor Bill Lee.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRQE News 13

State announces initiative for children’s behavioral, mental health wellness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced a new initiative to help pediatric providers better diagnose and treat mental health issues. The project will use $2.5 million in federal funding and tap into mentoring and resources at the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability. Pediatricians will be trained to diagnose children with anxiety, […]

