Lori Stahl and Jackie Aspelin returned from the Pink Ladies State Dart Tournament in Brookings October 8-10 with a second place trophy in their division. Lori explains that the Pink Ladies “is an organization for all women – 8 to 88, but really any women – to throw darts. The goal is to raise money to help families, men, women and children, afflicted with cancer.”

SULLY COUNTY, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO