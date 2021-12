By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHERADEN (KDKA) — Joey Porter and his wife hosted a “Merry Nyree Christmas” at the Jasmine Nyree campus in Sheraden. The community event not only delivered presents to kids in the area, but also provided them with meals, winter clothes and a day of activities. “We’re trying to provide Sheraden kids with a good Christmas,” Joey Porter, a former Steelers linebacker, said. “It’s our first year, and we had a lot of help to make this possible.” The Porters say that this is just one way to give back and help some families that have not fully recovered from the pandemic.

