TV Schedules

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO