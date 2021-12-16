ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Blazing Christmas Eve

By Grace Moore
 1 day ago

You are invited to celebrate the birth of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, in warmth and light: Friday, December 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Pine Ridge Community Church near Carlile. Dress warm and come ready to celebrate Christmas by the fire with song,...

wxxv25.com

Christmas in the Point Toy Giveaway

A group of local organizations are coming together Saturday to make sure no kid goes without this Christmas. Among those organizations is Extend a Hand, Help a Friend. CEO Jeffrey Hulum III is here to tell us about the toy giveaway in Gaston Point.
CHARITIES
FodorsTravel

This Small Town in Indiana Is Right Out of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

Home > Destinations > USA > Indiana > Family • Trip Ideas. There’s a small town in central Indiana with Santa statues outside practically every business in town, a main thoroughfare called Christmas Boulevard, and a grocery store called Holiday Foods. There’s also a post office where you can write letters to Santa any time of year and a theme park called Holiday World with lands dedicated to major U.S. holidays like Thanksgiving, 4th of July, and, unsurprisingly, Christmas.
LIFESTYLE
guideposts.org

One Family’s Christmas Miracle

It was almost Christmas of 1985—my wife Elba and I had been married for four years, and our daughter Christine was three and a half years old. Our second child, Paul, had just been born a month earlier. He was a seven-month preemie with significant urological problems and an essentially non-functioning kidney. When his condition was diagnosed during the fifth month of Elba’s pregnancy, he was given a 50 percent chance of survival. Doctors monitored his condition in his mother’s womb until there was no other choice but for Elba to be induced into labor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rogersville Review

Eva Longoria has big celebrations on Christmas Eve

Eva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning. The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Santiago with husband José Bastón - sticks to her family's traditions of celebrating on Christmas Eve rather than waiting to exchange gifts late into the day on 25 December every year. She told...
CELEBRITIES
wfxb.com

Italian Bishop Ruins Christmas After Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real

A bishop in Italy has officially ruined Christmas after telling a bunch of children that Santa isn’t real. He was giving a sermon on the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas. But then he took things too far when he told all those in attendance that Santa wasn’t real and his famous red costume was a capitalist ploy created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity!
RELIGION
Black Hills Pioneer

Christmas comes to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — As the holiday season sweeps through the Black Hills, several organizations in Spearfish are celebrating with Christmas events throughout the community. The first official kick-off to usher in the holiday season, the Spearfish Zonta Club’s Festival of trees will be open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion. The live fundraiser auction will take place at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the event are $25.
SPEARFISH, SD
Hello Magazine

Why the royal family open their presents on Christmas Eve

The royal family's Christmas holds many traditions, with the Queen typically joined by her loved ones at her Sandringham estate for the festive period. While those living in the UK associate Christmas Day with present giving, the royal family actually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve. But what's the reason behind it?
U.K.
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Tot's help Santa deliver Christmas joy

The whole world ain't as darks as it sometimes seems. There light if you look for it, if you know what I mean. The next six months every day, gets lighter and longer. Still standing after twenty twenty, you'll emerge stronger. For someone in need, you'll be their first responder.
SANDPOINT, ID
southcentralfloridalife.com

LaBelle Assembly of God to host Christmas Eve Service

The LaBelle Assembly of God invites the public to a Christmas Eve Service. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com, including exclusive content from our newsroom.
RELIGION
castlecountryradio.com

Price Chapel Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

The Price Chapel is excited for their annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Services and this year will feature earlier times for services. The first service will be held at 4:00 pm and the second service will be held at 6:00 pm both at the church’s location of 611 West Price River Drive.
RELIGION
WPMI

Santa delivers kitten as Christmas surprise to Mobile girl

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Santa made a special delivery this weekend here in Mobile. He received a letter from a local little girl, Kaylee, who says she wanted a black and white kitten for Christmas. Santa knows she's been a good girl all year, so he called the City...
MOBILE, AL
Record-Journal

Many Latino cultures focus celebrations on Christmas Eve

MERIDEN — While in many cultures Christmas is often celebrated on Christmas Day, within Latino cultures it is more common to celebrate on Christmas Eve, also known as Noche Buena. Father James Manship, of St. Rose Church in Meriden, welcomes the celebrations of “Noche Buena” at the parish, including...
MERIDEN, CT
CBS Denver

Beloved ‘Santa Bill’ Fighting COVID With Days Until Christmas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Bill Lee, known best by his community in Idaho Springs as Santa Bill, celebrated his 72nd birthday this year with a burro run down through the Grand Canyon and back. He survived being run over by a truck 10 years ago and a major truck fire three years ago. “He’s certainly really strong. He’s proved that in many ways mountain trail runner,” said his son, Brack Lee. Bill “Santa Bill” Lee (credit: CBS) Despite his physical strength, nothing is stronger than his love to connect with people through the essence of Santa. This year, the Idaho Springs icon hit a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
penbaypilot.com

Christmas Eve at the Warren Second Congregational Church

Christmas is that special time of year when we celebrate the gift of Jesus. The gift that keeps on giving. As God’s grace and love is showered on us in these times of turmoil in the world, it is so very important to gather your family and friends to worship and be thankful.
WARREN, ME

