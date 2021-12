The Pampa Harvesters (9-3) had three scorers in double-digits, including an 18-point day from junior Chris St. Cyr, in a dominant 64-19 win over the Dalhart Golden Wolves. “We had already played them once and it was a tight game in the first half, but we kind of pulled away in the second half,” Head Coach Braydon Barker said. “This time we just came out on fire, we were knocking down shots and way better defensively. We were getting out on their shooters. Their No. 3 and No. 5 hit a couple shots on us last time and kept them in it. But this time we were right on them and in their face.”

PAMPA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO