ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season of DOWNTON ABBEY finds aristocrats coping with last season's shocking finale. Change is in the air as three generations of...

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Michelle Dockery?

The Crawleys are back for another Downton Abbey movie. After a highly successful six-season run of the original series, showrunner Julian Fellowes wrote a script for a full-length Downton Abbey movie, which showed in theaters in 2019 to positive reviews. In 2022, a sequel is coming out, and fans should expect most of the cast to return. From the upstairs people, Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Allen Leech (Tom Branson) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) will make major appearances, as well as Maggie Smith (Cousin Violet) and Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey). We can also expect most of the downstairs people, headed by the ever-reliable retired butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), to show up.
MOVIES
KPBS

MASTERPIECE presents the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7–9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m. on KPBS TV. This Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home — to MASTERPIECE. The "Downton Abbey" movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama will air on MASTERPIECE on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m.
MOVIES
Primetimer

AMC+ acquires British TV's The Ipcress File

The six-part TV adaptation of the 1965 Cold War British espionage film starring Michael Caine, from Trainspotting writer John Hodge, stars Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. The Ipcress File is scheduled to premiere on ITV early next year.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Jim Carter
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Joanne Froggatt
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Hugh Bonneville
goodhousekeeping.com

Downton Abbey star teases what fans can expect from the new movie

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has teased what fans can expect from the franchise's new film, out in March. The film, titled A New Era, is a sequel to the first spin-off movie for Downton Abbey – where the family received a visit from the Royal Family at Downton – and will follow the family causing chaos on a trip in the South of France.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Downton Abbey Season 4
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Soap Opera Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been an incredible year for daytime drama, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t pay tribute to the talents that uphold the long and winding legacy of soap operas. Sadly, we’ve lost more noteworthy actors and actresses than we can accommodate on this list, including Micki Grant, Christopher Pennock, Geoffrey Scott, Billie Hayes and Peter Mark Richman. Alas, we’ve collected the soap opera passings that deeply impacted Fame10 readers over the course of 2021.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

National Board of Review Names ‘Licorice Pizza’ as Best Film of 2021

The National Board of Review has named Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza as its best film of 2021. The MGM/United Artists feature scored two more wins, including best director for Anderson and breakthrough performance for stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. “In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire,” NBR president Annie Schulhof said in part in a statement. Three films won two awards each: King Richard (best actor for Will Smith and supporting actress for Aunjanue Ellis), The Tragedy of Macbeth...
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Cabaret’ Cancels Performances Amid West End Closures Due to U.K. COVID Surge

UPDATE: At lunchtime on Thursday the “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” team confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive. The show’s Twitter account said it would provide an update as to whether shows would resume the following week, commencing Dec. 20, as soon as possible. Less than a month after opening, the West End production of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley has been forced to postpone at least two performances. On Wednesday, the production canceled showings of its matinee and evening shows after a member of the backstage...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

See the Live in Front of a Studio Audience cast next to the original sitcom stars

Whelchel played spoiled rich girl Blair Warner for all nine seasons of The Facts of Life, while Aniston played spoiled rich girl Rachel Green for all 10 seasons of Friends. Aniston may in fact (of life) be overqualified for this role. Brrr! It's cold in here! There must be some Tootie in the atmosphere! Fields skated to stardom as the youngest of Mrs. Garrett's girls, Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey, in 1979, while Union cheered her way to icon status in 2000's Bring It On.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy