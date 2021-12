It’s a Saturday Night Special with the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts taking on the #1 seed 9-4 New England Patriots. The Colts are one of the most complete teams in the NFL and I really don’t know why their record is just a shade over .500. I’ll take that back, they started off horribly going 1-4 in the first 5 games. They lost the 1st two at home. Sounds like the Patriots start, except the Patriots played better teams and played them tough. Both teams are coming off their bye week so the only advantage is that Indy is playing at home in the dome.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO