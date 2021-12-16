ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacies Season 4 Episode 9

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacies Season 4 Episode 9 has...

‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most.. TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.
CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season (Review)

I’ve gotten a peek at the Blu-Ray release of the complete fifth season of Rick and Morty and I’m here to let you know if it’s worth checking out. The fifth season of Rick and Morty is available on Blu-Ray as of today and it’s been released in a set loaded to the brim with special features. Interestingly, while being released on traditional Blu-Ray, DVD and digital formats, this season is also being released in an exclusive steelbook format that quite frankly looks gorgeous. Blu-Ray collectors who like steelbooks will be particularly interested in this format as it’s a really good way to display the season and it has really cool cover art.
Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Dexter: New Blood S1E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6, Dexter and Harrison start therapy together. Kurt...
Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10: Possession

Jay gets to know Hetty on another level when she accidentally possesses his body on Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10, “Possession.”. Sam and the ghosts must work to exercise Hetty from Jay’s body, so the couple doesn’t lose a prospective business opportunity. Of course, Jay would accidentally electrocute himself, leading...
Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: Christmas episode sneak peeks!

Are you ready to check out Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, otherwise known as the big Christmas episode? It’s airing in just a matter of hours, so why not get a good sense of what’s coming?. Of course, the first thing we could say to expect tonight...
Landscapers Review: Episode 1 (Season 1 Episode 1)

HBO’s latest prestige miniseries Landscapers is based on a true story. Or is it?. Near the start of Landscapers Season 1 Episode 1, “Episode 1,” a caption reads, “This is a true story” before fading to just say, “This is a story.”. The show wouldn’t be the first to take...
Riverdale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: First look at 100th episode!

There are a wide array of reasons as to why Riverdale season 6 episode 5 matters in the big picture. For starters, it’s the 100th episode of the series as a whole! It also represents the last episode of the five-episode Rivervale event, which means that some super-weird stuff is going to happen and afterwards, there will be a large hiatus until the show returns in March.
Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10 Online

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Vanderpump Rules S9E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10, Sandoval plans a mysterious surprise for Ariana's birthday and Katie...
The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Redanian Intelligence

Sometimes, when you're not too focussed on the minutiae of the Witcher-verse, this series takes on the trappings and tropes of a classic wartime drama. The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4 is one of those instances where Triss tries to intervene before Ciri goes full-blown child soldier, while Yennefer and Cahir experience the life of fugitive refugees.
Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

It's been a long hiatus, but we finally have a premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 2!. Netflix has finally revealed the show will be back on the air in 2022, according to TV Line. As for a specific date, it's below. Friday, February 4, is the lucky date. But...
Days of Our Lives Review Week of 12-06-21: Is Philip Really Dead?

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-06-21, the cops found a ton of evidence that Brady killed him, while the only evidence they have that Philip is dead is a prosthetic leg they dredged up from the river. Obviously, Philip framed Brady for his "murder," which only...
Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 10

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 10
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Review: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Did Grey's Anatomy pull off the motherload of winter finales in a way that they haven't managed in years? With everything that transpired on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, the answer is a resounding yes. Once again, the hour felt like classic Grey's right down to leaving us on...
Dynasty Season 5 Trailer Teases Alexis in Jail, Fallon's Fate, & More!

Fallon Carrington could be dead. The CW has dropped the first trailer for Dynasty Season 5, and, well, it sounds like the first two episodes will be a somber affair. While Blake is seen getting the mansion prepared for Christmas, he doesn't seem to be in the festive mood. If...
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 8 Review: All I Want For Christmas Is You

Good grief, this series knows how to keep us in our feelings. If Station 19 Season 5 Episode 8 wasn't anything else, it was an emotional rollercoaster. You didn't realize how much we needed a win until we spent most of the hour holding our breaths and hoping that Terrence would survive and the sweet, devoted husband and father would survive to spend Christmas with his family.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 Review: The Examples

There's been a discernible shift in the writing style of the series this season. I'm not saying it's better or worse than what's come before, but there is a familiarity to it as individual episodes become more self-contained when it comes to conflicts and adventures. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4...
