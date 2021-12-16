Legacies Season 4 Episode 9

I’ve gotten a peek at the Blu-Ray release of the complete fifth season of Rick and Morty and I’m here to let you know if it’s worth checking out. The fifth season of Rick and Morty is available on Blu-Ray as of today and it’s been released in a set loaded to the brim with special features. Interestingly, while being released on traditional Blu-Ray, DVD and digital formats, this season is also being released in an exclusive steelbook format that quite frankly looks gorgeous. Blu-Ray collectors who like steelbooks will be particularly interested in this format as it’s a really good way to display the season and it has really cool cover art.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO