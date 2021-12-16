Station 19 Season 5 Episode 8

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS.
Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama.
As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.”
TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
