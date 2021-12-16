Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8

Thanksgiving came early on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. Last Thursday, ABC aired Turkey Day themed episodes of the dramas ahead of the holiday. At Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, no one’s plans turned out the way they were expecting. But Richard (James Pickens Jr.) toasted the fact that he was in the company of Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Levi (Jake Borelli), Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Nico (Alex Landi). Elsewhere, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found herself enjoying Thanksgiving with Nick (Scott Speedman) after getting stuck in in Minnesota. What’s more, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) may or may not be rekindling their romance.
