ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8

TV Fanatic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This News

Thanksgiving came early on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. Last Thursday, ABC aired Turkey Day themed episodes of the dramas ahead of the holiday. At Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, no one’s plans turned out the way they were expecting. But Richard (James Pickens Jr.) toasted the fact that he was in the company of Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Levi (Jake Borelli), Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Nico (Alex Landi). Elsewhere, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) found herself enjoying Thanksgiving with Nick (Scott Speedman) after getting stuck in in Minnesota. What’s more, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) may or may not be rekindling their romance.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Owen Hunt dead?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid. Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary welcomed daughter 2 months ago; says she's 'home and healthy'

Kelly McCreary and husband Pete Chatmon have welcomed their first child, daughter Indigo Wren Chatmon. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the Grey's Anatomy star, 40, opened up about the birth of their daughter, who arrived "several weeks" early, the emotional but empowering roller coaster that is motherhood and getting back to work in time for the ABC medical drama's midseason finale.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy Season 18
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9 spoilers: The Carisi showdown

In just a matter of days Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9 is poised to arrive, and we don’t have to tell you it’s something big. Odds are, you’ve seen a handful of the previews that are out there already! This is the beginning of an epic crossover event with Law & Order: Organized Crime, and you are also going to be seeing the return of Raul Esparza as Rafael Barba.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

55 Famous Actors You Probably Forgot Were on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy has literally been on since you were in middle school and that only translates to so! many! famous people have made cameos in the show's 18-season history. You probs can't remember some of the earlier ones, bc LBH, you were just in the room while your mom gasped at the happenings while you couldn't even keep up. But, if you've been binged the series in your newfound ~adulthood~ and immediately take to IMDb to see "What was that person in?!" then this list is for you, bestie. Click through this here gallery to see 55 celebs you forgot were in Grey's.
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Today Was a Fairytale (Season 18 Episode 7)

Meredith is spending more time in Minnesota than she planned, and I can’t help but feel like we’re working toward an ending. On Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7, “Today Was a Fairytale,” David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) shows his impatience with the research Meredith, Amelia, and Kai are working on. We’ve already seen how volatile his character can be, and in this instance, he’s kept Meredith from going home by calling an emergency meeting.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Dexter: New Blood S1E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6, Dexter and Harrison start therapy together. Kurt...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Too Many Tuna Sandwiches

Well, that escalated quickly. Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6 was an hour of nail-biting suspense, subverted expectations, and great character moments. Secrets have been discovered, but who else will learn about them?. Angela wasted no time confronting Dexter about his identity. Julia Jones and Michael C. Hall played...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10 Online

Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Vanderpump Rules S9E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 10, Sandoval plans a mysterious surprise for Ariana's birthday and Katie...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy