ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

HC takes advantage of Holland’s shooting struggles Tuesday night.

By Admin
hollanddutchsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland struggled to score Tuesday night against cross town...

hollanddutchsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Basketball
Holland, MI
Sports
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Hc
The Hill

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday. Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the nation’s largest flight attendant union and executives at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy