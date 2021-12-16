ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Dame Sarah Connolly, Claire Barnett-Jones & Roderick Williams Lead Aldeburgh Festival’s 2022 Season

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 1 day ago

The Aldeburgh Festival has announced its 2022 season. The festival opens on June 3, and runs through June 26, 2022. For the purpose of this article we will focus on the vocal works. Here is the full slate. Baritone Kieran Rayner performs music by Schubert, Debussy, and Finzi alongside...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Corinne Winters, Nicky Spence & Tomasz Konieczny Lead Janáček Brno Festival 2022 Season

(Credit: Janáček Brno Festival) Janáček Brno Festival has announced its 2022 season. For the purpose of this article we will focus on the vocal works only. A double bill of “From the House of the Dead” and “Glagolitic Mass” spotlights Roman Hoza, Gianluca Zampieri, Tigran Hakobyan, Lukáš Bařák, Jan Šťáva, Kateřina Kněžíková, and Jarmila Balážová. Jakub Hrůša conducts a production by Jiří Heřman.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Peter Mattei, Brian Jagde, Angela Meade & Ekaterina Semenchuk Headline Verbier Festival’s 2022 Season

The Verbier Festival has announced its 2022 season, featuring operas and several concerts. For the purpose of this article, we will focus on vocal works. Mozart’s opera “Don Giovanni” kicks off the festival with Olga Peretyatko as Donna Anna, Magdalena Kožená as Donna Elvira, Bogdan Volkov as Don Ottavio, Mikhail Petrenko as Leporello, Alexandros Stavrakakis as Il Commendatore, Julien Van Mellaerts as Masetto, Fatma Said as Zerlina, and Peter Mattei in the title role. Gábor Takács-Nagy conducts.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mitchell
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Sarah
Person
Ethel Smyth
operawire.com

Renée Fleming To Lead SongStudio, a Workshop Celebrating Art of Vocal Recital

Celebrated American soprano Renée Fleming will mentor 10 aspiring young singers and 10 collaborative pianists from around the world in the fourth year of SongStudio, an innovative program exploring the future of the vocal recital. The annual intensive workshop will be hosted by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, and...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Andreas Schager, Scott Hendricks, Elena Guseva, Maria Barakova & Annalisa Stroppa Lead Bregenz Festival 2022 Season

(Credit: Bregenz Festival official website) The Bregenz Festival has announced its 2022 slate, featuring four operas and international stars. Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri” stars Maria Barakova as Isabella, Alberto Comes as Mustafa, Sarah Yang as Elvira, and Spencer Britten as Lindoro. The cast also includes Florence Losseau, Hubert Kowalczyk, and Pierpaolo Martella. Jonathan Brandani conducts a production by Brigitte Fassbaender.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Angel Blue Launches Fourth Season of ‘Faithful Friday’

Angel Blue has launched the fourth season of her show “Faithful Friday.”. The season launched on Dec. 3 with OperaWire’s David and Francisco Salazar and is set to welcome a new lineup of inspiring individuals which includes Renee Fleming, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” co-star Will Liverman, jazz singer and producer Sacha Boutros, author Wendy Randall (“Once There Was a Girl”), and singers Karen Slack, Tichina Vaughn, and Quinn Kelsey.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldeburgh Festival#Vocal Music#Arts#Sarah Connolly#Bowler#The London Sinfonietta#Soprano H Lo Se#Ora Singers#Bury St Edmunds Cathedral#Jasmine Morris#Animal Farm
mountainlake.org

Great Performances: Andrea Bocelli – Live in Central Park 10th Anniversary | Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti, and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane is as Musically Talented as He Appears Onscreen

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.
MUSIC
EW.com

After a 15-year battle, James Brown's estate has finally been sold

We'll say it loud: James Brown's estate's got a brand-new home. Primary Wave Music, a company that specializes in marketing estates and song catalogs, has bought all of Brown's remaining assets, reports The New York Times. That includes ownership over the late musician's estate, music rights, and control over how his name and likeness are used.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
twi-ny.com

ARLEKIN PLAYERS THEATRE: WITNESS

Why: Perhaps no other theater company has taken to virtual, interactive productions like Arlekin Players Theatre. The Boston-based troupe first presented the powerful solo show State vs. Natasha Banina, followed by chekhovOS /an experimental game/, which featured Mikhail Baryshnikov, Jessica Hecht, and Darya Denisova, who had played Natasha Banina. Next up for the innovative, forward-thinking company, which incorporates aspects of gaming into its work, is Witness, conceived and directed by Arlekin founder Igor Golyak. The livestreamed, interactive show, developed through Arlekin’s Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, was inspired by the true story of the MS St. Louis, the German ship carrying nearly a thousand Jewish refugees in May 1939 escaping the approaching Holocaust, only to be turned away by Cuba, Canada, and the United States.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Stephen Sondheim obituary

Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91, was a leading light of musical theatre over the course of more than six decades, from the moment in 1957 when he achieved renown as Leonard Bernstein’s lyricist for West Side Story. He went on to establish a place for himself with intelligent, unconventional works such as Company (1970), Sweeney Todd (1979) and Into the Woods (1987), which brought him a following appreciative of the new departures he made, even if his chosen path was not obvious or easy.
OBITUARIES
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC
scetv.org

Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop as a gift of music to the city of New York.
MUSIC
redlandscommunitynews.com

Brass quintet will perform ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ music and more

This gold-standard brass quintet always delivers with arrangements that are clever, exciting and fun. The program “Christmas Time is Here” will feature the beloved Vince Guaraldi music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as mixing Baroque selections with many seasonal classics. Renowned for joyous performances...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy