ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Francesco Giambrone Appointed New Superintendent of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
operawire.com
 1 day ago

(Credit: Teatro It official website) Francesco Giambrone has been appointed the new Superintendent of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Giambrone is a medical doctor specialized in cardiology who has worked intensively as...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Saioa Hernández Headlines Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s ‘Tosca’

(Credit: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to revive a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production, which was introduced in 2015 and directed by Alessandro Talevi, will be revived by Arianna Salzano. Paolo Arrivabeni will conduct the opera with Saioa Hernández in the title role making her Opera di Roma debut.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

College-Conservatory of Music Appoints Heldentenor Stuart Skelton as Chair in Opera

(Credit: Sim Canetty-Clarke) UC College-Conservatory of Music has announced the appointment of heldentenor Stuart Skelton as its new J. Ralph Corbett Distinguished Chair in Opera. Skelton will replace Marie-France Lefebvre in his new position. Skelton is regarded as one of today’s leading heldentenors who has appeared at many of the...
EDUCATION
operawire.com

Opera San José Names New General Director

Opera San José has announced the appointment of opera and theater director Shawna Lucey as its new General Director and CEO. Lucey will officially join Opera San José in January 2022 and will bring both a wealth of opera experience and an exciting artistic vision to the company which has captured a national reputation for its development of opera talent through its residency program, as well as international acclaim for its inventive digital offerings.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro Regio di Parma to Present Screening of Arturo Toscanini Documentary

On Dec. 15, the Teatro Regio di Parma is set to present a documentary on the life of Arturo Toscanini, “Io, Arturo Toscanini.”. The documentary, directed by Paola Severini Melograni and Maurizio Gianotti, was produced by Luce Cinecittà e Superangeli2. The film showcases the conductor’s youth, love of music, his studies at the Regia Scuola di Musica, the times during and after the war, and his success in Europe and the United States.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincenzo Bellini
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Multiple Cast Changes For ‘Don Carlo’

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced multiple cast changes for its upcoming production of Verdi’s “Don Carlo.”. Following the replacement of Asmik Grigorian in the role of Elisabetta di Valois; Ain Anger replaces Dmitry Ulyanov as the Grand Inquisitor; while René Pape replaces Anger in the role of Philippo II.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Teatro Real Announces Production Change for ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’

The Teatro Real in Madrid has changed its production of “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The company announced that the originally announced production by Lotte de Beer will be replaced by Claus Guth’s staging fromthe 2006 Salzburg Festival. The Guth production will mark the fourth staging from the director at the...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

San Francisco Opera Appoints New Chorus Director

San Francisco Opera has announced the appointment of John Keene as Chorus Director, effective January 2022. Keene is currently Head of Music Staff and Chorus Master at Seattle Opera and will work remotely starting in January before relocating to the Bay Area to begin rehearsals for the Company’s summer season productions of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang’s Dream of the Red Chamber and a Verdi concert led by Eun Sun Kim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
operawire.com

Savonlinna Opera Festival Appoints New Chorus Master

(Credit: Gert Krautbauer) The Savonlinna Opera Festival has announced the appointment of Jan Schweiger as its new Chorus Master. Schweiger studied choral and orchestral conducting and subsequently graduated with honors from the Mozarteum University Salzburg. He has worked as the chorusmaster and conductor of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen in Belgium since 2014. Prior to this, his engagements have included conducting the Heidelberg Opera chorus and singing in the Arnold Schoenberg Choir in Vienna. Schweiger also won a young artist’s award in Heidelberg in 2009.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teatro Massimo#Opera Di Roma#The Teatro Dell#Danza Danza
operawire.com

Theater Basel Announces Cast Change for ‘Die Zauberflöte’

(Credit: Bayerische Staatsoper official website) The Theater Basel has announced that soprano Aleksandra Jovanović will not be appearing in the role of Die Königin der Nacht in Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”. As a result, soprano Galina Benevich will take over the role for the performances on...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Cabaret’ Cancels Performances Amid West End Closures Due to U.K. COVID Surge

UPDATE: At lunchtime on Thursday the “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” team confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive. The show’s Twitter account said it would provide an update as to whether shows would resume the following week, commencing Dec. 20, as soon as possible. Less than a month after opening, the West End production of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley has been forced to postpone at least two performances. On Wednesday, the production canceled showings of its matinee and evening shows after a member of the backstage...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dell
ARTnews

Rijksmuseum Plans Largest Vermeer Exhibition Ever for 2023

It isn’t uncommon for museums around the world to stage an exhibition devoted to painter Johannes Vermeer, whose intimate scenes of the 17-century Dutch life have fascinated for centuries. It is rare, however, when many of his surviving paintings—around 35—will be reunited in the artist’s home country for a major exhibition. That’s what will happen in spring 2023 when the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam mounts one such show. Not only will this Vermeer exhibition be the first retrospective organized by the Rijksmuseum, it also will likely be the largest gathering of his works ever. In addition to the four works owned by...
MUSEUMS
operawire.com

Angel Blue Launches Fourth Season of ‘Faithful Friday’

Angel Blue has launched the fourth season of her show “Faithful Friday.”. The season launched on Dec. 3 with OperaWire’s David and Francisco Salazar and is set to welcome a new lineup of inspiring individuals which includes Renee Fleming, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” co-star Will Liverman, jazz singer and producer Sacha Boutros, author Wendy Randall (“Once There Was a Girl”), and singers Karen Slack, Tichina Vaughn, and Quinn Kelsey.
TV & VIDEOS
operawire.com

Streetwise Opera Names New Artistic Director

Martin Constantine has been appointed Artistic Director of Streetwise Opera⁩ in Cardiff. Constantine will join the organization in January 2022 and will lead the artistic team to create and deliver an ambitious and inclusive program co-created with people recovering from homelessness. In a statement, Constantine said, “I am so thrilled...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

National Student Opera Society Announces 2022 Mentorship Program

The National Student Opera Society has announced a new mentorship scheme set to start in 2022. The program will take place over three months and will allow four young artists the opportunity to work one on one with a mentor for their professional development. In sum, there will be three sessions with each mentor with the first starting in January. All participants must be 18 years and older.
EDUCATION
sfcv.org

Goodbye, Mr. Chips Makes a Winning Transition to Opera in a New Film

Commenting in October on the imminent premiere of his newest opera, composer Gordon Getty proposed that there’s “a Christmas Spirit kind of thing” in Goodbye, Mr. Chips. It felt indeed like a harbinger of the holidays when the opera, adapted from James Hilton’s 1934 novella of the same name, premiered on film at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael on November 14. Long-time acquaintances and colleagues, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, took time to greet the composer and each other before the opening titles, appearing over the image of Lester Lynch, in the role of physician Merrivale, silently perambulating the setting of the Brookfield School, luminously evoked by production designer Jacquelyn Scott. The music commences as the collective spirit of the Brookfield boys, voiced in academic Latin by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy