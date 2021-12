UK-based progressive metal trio LestWeForget rejuvenates the band's status with the forceful new single - "Sleepwalking"!. Representing the group's approach to creating complex, musically elevated progressive compositions in a cohesive manner, "Sleepwalking" represents the tale of Icarus through its hard-driven, elevating concept, energy and performance that clearly showcase the already established talent of the group to produce masterful music ideas that are yet melodic, dynamic and easy to enjoy. The capacity of the product is further expressed with the explosive accompanying video that very well shows the energy, creativity and passion, which LestWeForget invests in its production.

