The sudden firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation’s CEO Angela Rodell has state lawmakers and political observers looking for answers. Rodell’s firing was announced Dec. 10, during a meeting of the APFC Board of Directors, who voted 5-1 in favor of her removal following a closed-door executive session. Rodell had clashed with board members in October over a proposal to cut pay for APFC employees, which the board ultimately rejected. The board gave no explanation for Rodell’s firing.

