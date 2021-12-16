Reader appreciates the expanded Sentinel

I have written previously about my fears of a tragic outcome between the burgeoning adolescent electric bike community and our aging population of motorists. Little did I know the first victim would be a septuagenarian with the spirit and verve of a teenager. That would be my friend, Norman Rest, who died tragically riding his e-bike on Nov. 29 while picking up dinner for himself and wife, Debra. Tells you something about the man who at 73 would rather run to town on his exhilarating e-bike than a boring old car. It was just a tragic, one-in-a-million mishap. And so heart-breaking because this guy was truly still in his prime.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO