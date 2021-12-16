ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dungeon Legends 2 is an atmospheric dungeon-crawler filled with monsters to vanquish at every corner, coming to mobile in January

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSolo indie dev Lukasz Radziejewicz has just announced Dungeon Legends 2, an upcoming dungeon-crawler from his one-man Dreaming Wizard Games studio. Inspired by classics such as Dungeon Master/Eye of the Beholder/Ishar/Stonekeep, the modern RPG features twelve exhilarating levels and fifteen hours of gameplay. Under development for five years, Dungeon...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Yuoni Launches Physical Release on PS5 as “Sunset Edition”

Chorus Worldwide announced that the Tricore-developed horror adventure Yuoni has launched as a physical release on PlayStation 5 in Europe and is available now. The physical release is called Yuoni: Sunset Edition and comes with a specially designed box and set of postcards illustrating artwork from the game. This release...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice dungeon guide and walkthrough

The Grasp of Avarice is Destiny 2’s fourth dungeon and part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. This pirate-themed adventure is filled with loot from Bungie’s past, including some fan-favorite original Destiny weapons like Eyasluna, and more historical Bungie loot like the Claymore from Myth. In this quick...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Vanquish#Mobile#Crawler#Dungeon Legends 2#Dungeon Master Eye#Ios
Twinfinite

FFXIV Endwalker: Tower of Zot Dungeon Guide

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion, titled Endwalker, is finally out on PC and PlayStation. This expansion sees the Scions of the Seventh Dawn heading to Old Sharlayan and other new areas like Thavnair and Radz-at-Han. There are, of course, plenty of new dungeons and raids to get into as well, and you can expect them to be tougher than any other challenges you’ve encountered before. Here’s a guide to help you get through the Tower of Zot dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Tower of Zot Dungeon guide in Final Fantasy XIV

The Tower of Zot is the first dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You and your team will need to infiltrate the tower to deal with the forces inside it. You will be playing with a Tank, two DPS Jobs, and a Healer. Here’s everything you need to do to progress and complete the Tower of Zot dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Dungeon Encounters Review

Ever since directing Final Fantasy IX and taking over for Final Fantasy XII, not much has been seen of Hiroyuki Ito in the last decade or so. Know for his seminal gameplay design concepts and conceiving long-lived battle mechanics such as Active-Time-Battle (ATB) all the way back in 1991 for Final Fantasy IV, it's easy to declare Ito as simply one of the most influential game designers of the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Dungeon Crawl with Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition

Having released to great review on Steam back in 2016, fans on other platforms have been impatiently waiting news of other releases. Well, five years later, Grim Dawn has today arrived on Xbox, and in the form of the Definitive Edition no less. Having sold over 7000000 copies on Steam, Xbox owners have a reason to be excited for Grim Dawn’s arrival.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
techraptor.net

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon True Ending Guide

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is now out. This Rogueline/Puzzle game hybrid has Knights moving through falling block style combat to try to escape from the titular Pocket Dungeon. Just beating the game isn't enough though as you also need to be able to complete the True Ending. In this Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon True Ending Guide we'll walk you through all of the criteria to unlock the secret world and boss fights at the end of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Loot River, the Tetris-inspired dungeon crawler, now has a demo

Loot River has an immediately appealing hook: its dungeon floors can be shifted around like Tetris blocks. So as you venture through procedural levels, slashing at inky monsters, you're also solving shape-shifting puzzles and using their movement to confuse and avoid enemies. Now it has a demo up on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Castle War: Idle Island is an upcoming PvP battler where you build towers and craft cannons, now available for pre-registration

Castle War: Idle Island is an upcoming strategy based PvP battler that is now available for pre-registration on Android and iOS. Castle War: Idle Island has been published by Plug in Digital, one of the largest independent video game distributors. It is a PvP castle v castle battler that uses the auto-chess format where you have to build towers, craft cannons while fighting mages and mercenaries.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Arena M is a PvP adventure RPG with space-time travel, out now in select countries on Android

Funny Bear Studio has just launched Arena M's open beta in select countries on Android. They have also released a few redeem codes to give you a jump start. Arena M is a PvP adventure arena-based RPG filled with 100+ legends of 5 planets with more than 50 distinct battle scenes that promise to satisfy your senses. It has been developed and published by Funny Bear Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Where to unlock extra dungeons – FFXIV: Endwalker guide

FFXIV Endwalker expansion has two extra dungeons after the main scenario quest. These optional dungeons are for Level 90 players, and you’ll likely want to run them for gear. Our FF14 Endwalker guide explains where to find and unlock these dungeons. You must unlock these two dungeons if you want...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Best Team Compositions in Darkest Dungeon 2

Darkest Dungeon 2 revels in confronting players with difficult decisions at every turn. The first decision of every playthrough is how to build your party, and the decisions become increasingly difficult as you progress through unlocks. Concepts. With each character, two random traits are rolled when you select a character:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock the Vanaspati dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Main Scenario quest has you exploring all the added regions that have arrived for the expansion. You primarily want to focus on advancing in the Main Scenario quest, so these areas become available to you, along with the dungeons. For those looking to jump onto the Vanaspati dungeon, you need to reach a certain point in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Vanaspati dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy