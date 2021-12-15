Trash Sailors Solo Guide

Back when I was a more serious Magic: The Gathering player, I'd built what I called my "Chaos Stack." It was a giant collection of seemingly random cards from the history of MTG that we played in a casual format called "Stack", and I'd lug my Chaos Stack around in a ratty old cardboard longbox. One fateful evening, heading to my friendly local game store, I reached into my backpack to grab my metrocard, and the box, and all its contents, went spilling out onto the streets of Brooklyn. I'm not the only one with a tale of terror like this, but looking back... what I would have given for a sturdier box. It was with that story looming in the back of my mind that I set out to test and review a new set of deluxe game and deck boxes from Gamegenic.

