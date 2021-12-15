ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Sailors Solo Guide

By Robert N. Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Trash Sailors Solo Guide, I'll tell you what you need to know to play this co-op sailing adventure game by yourself (or with some A.I. help). Trash Sailors Solo Guide - The Difference Between Solo and Co-Op There are quite a few important differences between Trash Sailors...

pcinvasion.com

Icarus guide: Outposts, Prospects, Offline, and Solo Play

Icarus is a new survival game by Dean Hall (creator of DayZ) and RocketWerkz. Featuring session-based gameplay, you’ll attempt to craft, build, and escape with your riches. Before you set off on an adventure, though, you’ll need to know a few tidbits. Here’s our Icarus guide to help you with Outposts, Prospects, Offline Mode, playing solo, and other concepts when you’re just starting your game.
techraptor.net

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Tips and Tricks Guide

A new game from Yacht Club Games and Vine is out now. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the first of the two new Shovel Knight spin-off games to be released. While the game shares plenty of characters, designs, and music with the original game Shovel Knight has stepped out of the platforming genre and into a strange space between Roguelite and Puzzle Game. In this Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Tips and Tricks guide, we'll go over the different game modes, tips on how to play the game, and what settings are best for your playstyle.
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV Labyrinthos Aether Currents Guide

Despite being one of the very first zones you can explore in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, you don’t actually gain access to the full map of Labyrinthos until near the end of the expansion. Because of this, you'll miss out on half of the available Aether Currents during your first visit — though if you know someone with a multi-seat mount that already has flying unlocked, they can help you get them early. However, as with Thavnair, collecting the rest of them when you do have full access is a pretty painless experience. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get all Aether Currents during each of your visits.
techraptor.net

Action-Horror Roguelike Mortal Sin Launching in Q1 2022

Nikola Todorvoic, the single developer and publisher behind action-horror roguelike Mortal Sin, has announced that his title will be published on Steam in Q1 2022. Don't know what Mortal Sin is? Well, you have to "strategically dismember" monsters in order to survive. While exploring an interestingly detailed (and randomly generated each playthrough) world that is doing its best to kill you, you'll discover powerful weapons and magic to help you in your quest to destroy monsters in this hack and slasher.
Noble Fates Guide for Beginners

In this Noble Fates Guide for Beginners, I'll tell you what you need to know to get started with this challenging colony sim survival game from Xobermon. Noble Fates is a colony sim with some larger elements at play. At first glance, it seems an awful lot like Going Medieval and similar games, but there are also deeper, richer systems at work here, too.
techraptor.net

Inscyption: Kaycee's Mod Beta Creates Endless Roguelike Experience in the Cabin

The Inscryption: Kaycee's Mod Beta is now available for testing, allowing you to experience a mini-expansion that transforms the Cabin into an endless roguelike experience. Inscryption is a game that blends roguelike escape-room puzzles with a card game (and a dash of psychological horror). Packed with devious puzzles and challenging bosses, there's plenty to enjoy in the game -- and now a new mini-expansion has launched which gives gamers even more content to experience.
techraptor.net

Gamegenic Deck And Game Boxes Review

Back when I was a more serious Magic: The Gathering player, I'd built what I called my "Chaos Stack." It was a giant collection of seemingly random cards from the history of MTG that we played in a casual format called "Stack", and I'd lug my Chaos Stack around in a ratty old cardboard longbox. One fateful evening, heading to my friendly local game store, I reached into my backpack to grab my metrocard, and the box, and all its contents, went spilling out onto the streets of Brooklyn. I'm not the only one with a tale of terror like this, but looking back... what I would have given for a sturdier box. It was with that story looming in the back of my mind that I set out to test and review a new set of deluxe game and deck boxes from Gamegenic.
techraptor.net

Gloomhaven Miniatures Announced At PAX Unplugged

Reporting from PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia, Cephalofair Games founder and Gloomhaven creator Isaac Childress just announced a new line of Gloomhaven miniatures based on enemies from the gaming franchise. Traditionally, in Gloomhaven, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, and the upcoming sequel, Frosthaven, enemy miniatures are represented by cardboard punchouts on standees. Now, as just announced by Isaac Childress in a panel with Miklos & Starla Fitch of Our Family Plays Games, a new line of miniatures will be released at an undisclosed upcoming date to fill out those enemy minions with plastic minis.
Paralives Character Creator Shows Substantial Improvements

The Paralives Character Creator -- known in-game as the "Paramaker" -- has received substantial improvements over the last year for this upcoming indie competitor to The Sims. Paralives is one of two upcoming games that will compete in the same space as The Sims (the other being AlterLife). While we haven't heard much from AlterLife since it revealed a trailer earlier this year, Paralives has continued to show off its development over the last one and a half years. Check out the latest video that shows off the Paramaker character creator (via PCGamesN)!
techraptor.net

Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos Review

The idea of the magic school has become one of the most ubiquitous tropes in YA fiction in recent years. Thanks in part to certain popular books and television shows, it's a format that resonates with a large audience. And given just how vast and imaginative the world of Dungeons and Dragons is, it was a matter of time before something like Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos would be introduced. Inspired by the Magic: The Gathering set released in April, Strixhaven is equal parts sourcebook and prewritten adventure. There is a lot to enjoy here, even if some of the elements feel more fleshed out than others.
Steam Deck Quick Resume is Surprisingly Fast, Durante Says

A new report indicates that the Steam Deck Quick Resume feature is pretty darn fast. In fact, notable Dark Souls modder and porter Durante says that it only takes "a second or two" to get back into your game. The Steam Deck is Valve's handheld gaming PC that was revealed...
TechRaptor's Holiday 2021 Tabletop RPG Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again. As the time ticks down, you may be left scrambling for some last-minute gift ideas. Not to worry, as TechRaptor has you covered with a 2021 Tabletop RPG Gift Guide. Check out our range of recommendations for great gifts this holiday season, from game systems to accessories and beyond.
Sandbox TRPG Sands of Salzaar 1.0 Update Launches

The Sands of Salzaar 1.0 Update has finally launched, bringing a ton of changes to the tactical RPG including a new game mode, new quests, a skill rework, and more. Early last year, Sands of Salzaar surprisingly debuted as one of the top games on Steam. Its popularity only exploded further when the developers released an official English translation a few months later. The growth of Asian-developed games in the West has been impressive, such as with Genshin Impact raking in over $150 million on just one update.
The Anacrusis, a Cooperative FPS, Launches in January

In a recent devblog it has just been announced that The Anacrusis, a cooperative sci-fi FPS like Left 4 Dead, is launching on Steam's Early Access and other platforms on January 13, 2022. It's being developed and published by Stray Bombay, a company co-founded by former Valve writer Chet Faliszek and Riot designer Kimberly Voll.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn Expansion is Out Now

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn expansion has launched, serving as the first major expansion for a game that launched almost a decade ago. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is an updated version of Kingdoms of Amalur; it was leaked in June of last year before officially being announced a month later. Surprisingly, a Kingdoms of Amalur expansion was announced just a few weeks ago and it's already here!
Co-Op Mayhem Trash Sailors Cruises on PC Today, Consoles in 2022

If you've played this year's The Game Awards GOTY It Takes Two and looking for another cooperative title to try tinyBuild and fluckyMachine have you covered. A hand-drawn cooperative sailing title that looks like it came from The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack or a sea version of Don't Starve called Trash Sailors.
Wizkids Wild Beyond The Witchlight Minis Review

When WizKids releases a new batch of minis in their Dungeons & Dragons: Icons of the Realms series, we stand up and take notice. And this month, a whole new series releases to tie into this fall's D&D adventure The Wild Beyond The Witchlight (psst... check out our review of that book, here). Set in the enchanting and dangerous Feywild, this adventure setting focuses around The Witchlight Carnival. WizKids was kind enough to send us a bunch of miniatures from the new set Dungeons & Dragons: Icons of the Realm The Wild Beyond The Witchlight, so let's take a look at them in detail.
Valheim Mountains Update Coming Early 2022

Iron Gate has revealed that it plans to release the Valheim Mountains Update in early 2022 -- and it also showed off a couple of spooky screenshots of what we can expect. Things have been going well for Valheim, albeit at a slower pace than some of us may have liked. The Hearth and Home Update finally launched back in September and Iron Gate has been gradually teasing its work on upcoming content, part of which includes improvements to the Mountains biome. Heck, it even had time to add in a terrifying new monster last month.
Icarus 'Incursion: Scan' Prospect Mission Walkthrough & Guide

This Icarus Incursion: Scan Prospect Mission Walkthrough & Guide will tell you how to survive the Riverlands and scan three key locations in an area filled with Bears. What You Need For the Icarus Incursion: Scan Prospect Mission. The Icarus Incursion: Scan Prospect mission is going to take you into...
VIDEO GAMES

