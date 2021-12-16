Nevada County Quorum Court Approves Premium Pay for County Employees and Elected Officials

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their Dec. 20 meeting. They will begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning by receiving and discussing the recommendations suggested by the compensation board during a meeting earlier this month. Increases ranged from 12 to 28 percent depending on the office, but the supervisors can adjust these figures. However, any changes must be equal across the board, excluding the supervisors. The board will then host Terry Axman of Mid-Iowa Insurance and Real Estate with information on their 2022 commercial insurance renewal prices. At 9:30 a.m., the supervisors will open a public hearing on minor changes to election precinct boundaries followed by the first reading of an ordinance setting the new borders. The final items on the agenda are approval of a planning and administrative assistance contract for the CDBG down payment assistance program, manure management plan annual updates and reports from committees. The board will finish with a closed session for union contract negotiations. The Monday, Dec. 20 meeting will be held in the courthouse meeting room and is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to watch remotely and the full agenda can be found included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO