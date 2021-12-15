ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From the desk of the Douglas Library director

 4 days ago

Happy Holidays from the Simon Fairfield Public Library. Giving Tuesday was a few days ago. I opened my email inbox with trepidation that morning to find every non-profit I’ve ever interacted with clamoring for my attention. I decided not to make the Library a part of that, instead opting to make...

News & Notes from the Blanding Library

You can call the library at 508-252-4236 to see if there are any last-minute spaces left for the popular holiday gingerbread house afternoons on Tues., Wed. and Thurs. Dec. 14, 15, and 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each day. Registration is required and only 25 houses will be available each afternoon. This program is for children ages 5 and up, though younger children may work along with an older sibling. This program is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Blanding Library. Masks must be worn in the building.
REHOBOTH, MA
Updates from the Rochester Public Library

“The Library is all about the holidays! We have holiday-themed cooking and craft books, Christmas books of all kinds as well as Christmas music CDs, and a lot of Christmas and holiday DVDs. All free to check out! All you need is an active library card and you can take home a variety of items to enhance your holidays!”
ROCHESTER, NH
Guest Column: Tales from the library

This column is for all the book lovers out there who get much more excited about packing reading material for vacation than clothing for the trip. So, who else is out of practice in packing for a getaway? It has been so long since I have gone anywhere that when I began to prep for a little five-day retreat, I found myself just staring at my suitcase, not knowing how to get started. First of all, there was the cosmetic case. After nearly two years of sitting idle, most of what was in there was either dried up or expired. After restocking those items, I started to decide what reading material I should take along. First to go into the cloth grocery bag was the current David Sedaris book I was reading. It is a thick one, but I needed to finish it because there is a list of people waiting for that title. Oh, but if I finish that one, I’ll need something else to read. I picked two novels off my “waiting-to-be-read” pile and added them to my bag. But then there is the big new Beatles coffee table book called The Beatles - Get Back - the companion to the epic documentary now showing on Disney+. Sure, it is big and bulky, but a vacation might be the perfect time to read this giant book. And it is time to start travel planning for 2022, so I threw in a couple books about Pacific Northwest itineraries, one about Arizona, and another about Disneyland.
From the Editor's desk: The lost present

The Gift had spent almost 40 years in non-descript, green-and-red wrapping paper adorned with vintage drawings of holiday lampposts, berries and trees; Sort of beat-up and scuffed, it somehow managed to survive in a box of forgotten holiday decorations, unfettered and still waiting for a smiling kid to rip it open and claim the secret prize.
Meet Adam Traub, the Webster Public Library’s new director

As the Webster Public Library welcomes the new year, it will also welcome a brand new director. On January 3, Adam Traub will official take over as director for Terri Bennett, who’s retiring after more than 40 years of service. Traub is currently Associate Director of the Monroe County Library...
Bethlehem Public Library news: Bundle up and binge

December is a fine time to hunker down with a pile of books or a bunch of movies, and our Book and Media Bundles and Binge Boxes make it easy to do just that. There’s no need to worry about making multiple trips out and braving the crowds, the cold or the icy streets – […]
5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
Pet sounds: dogs’ favourite Christmas songs revealed

From Wham’s Last Christmas to Jingle Bells, humans are not the only species to enjoy festive songs. A survey of 1,000 dog owners by the charity Guide Dogs found Wham’s classic was the most beloved by canines, with 10% of the votes, followed by Jingle Bells (9%) and All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey (6%).
A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
20 Christmas Kittens Who Are Ready For Santa [PICTURES]

It's time for the winter holidays, and what better way to celebrate than with adorable Christmas kittens? These sweet, little furballs are ready for Santa to slide down the chimney with lots of gifts. Here are 20 Christmas kittens who are loving their first holiday season! The post 20 Christmas Kittens Who Are Ready For Santa [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
