From the desk of the Douglas Library director

This column is for all the book lovers out there who get much more excited about packing reading material for vacation than clothing for the trip. So, who else is out of practice in packing for a getaway? It has been so long since I have gone anywhere that when I began to prep for a little five-day retreat, I found myself just staring at my suitcase, not knowing how to get started. First of all, there was the cosmetic case. After nearly two years of sitting idle, most of what was in there was either dried up or expired. After restocking those items, I started to decide what reading material I should take along. First to go into the cloth grocery bag was the current David Sedaris book I was reading. It is a thick one, but I needed to finish it because there is a list of people waiting for that title. Oh, but if I finish that one, I’ll need something else to read. I picked two novels off my “waiting-to-be-read” pile and added them to my bag. But then there is the big new Beatles coffee table book called The Beatles - Get Back - the companion to the epic documentary now showing on Disney+. Sure, it is big and bulky, but a vacation might be the perfect time to read this giant book. And it is time to start travel planning for 2022, so I threw in a couple books about Pacific Northwest itineraries, one about Arizona, and another about Disneyland.

