Max Politics Podcast: A New Deal for CUNY?

On today’s Politics podcast, the crew gets into God, COVID-19 and the midterms. So, the usual. They discuss a new poll about whom Americans blame for misfortune — is it a higher power, or the unending, uncontrollable, unyielding chaos of the universe? Then they pivot to what causes so much of our misfortune these days: COVID-19. Namely, the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, how concerned Americans are and should be, and what it might mean for politics in the coming months.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO