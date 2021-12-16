Max Politics Podcast: A New Deal for CUNY?

Vice President Allison Rockey and editor-in-chief Swati Sharma have welcomed Vox’s new cohort of fellows to the network. This is the second year of the Vox Fellowship Program, which offers full-time, year-long positions to aspiring journalists from diverse backgrounds seeking to break into the field. It aims to address the industry’s need to include writers from backgrounds that were historically excluded from all parts of the industry to strengthen reporting, storytelling and businesses, and to serve diverse audiences with meaningful work. The fellowship provides mentorship, training sessions featuring leaders across Vox Media, and other professional development including a built-in network of Vox Media leadership and editorial talent.
