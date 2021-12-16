Dani Dennis-Sutton 4 Star ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DL Commits To Penn State | Career Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Urban Meyer’s NFL demise may have begun 20 years ago in Columbia, Missouri. As a 37-year-old head coach at Bowling Green in 2001, with a travel roster of just 50 players because so many others didn’t stick around for his new era, Meyer won his first game as the Falcons went on the road and beat Missouri 20-13. It was the kind of upset, and kind of season, of which belief is born. Bowling Green went from 2-9 the year before Meyer to 8-3 with Meyer. A first-time head coach was inoculated with the certainty of his ways. Meyer repeated that pattern three more times.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO