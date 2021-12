Everyone in the Salt City was thrilled when Justin Taylor committed to Syracuse. Taylor, a four-star guard in the class of 2022, chose the Orange over Virginia, the school located right in his backyard. About a month and a half later, Quadir Copeland became SU’s second (technically third at that point) pledge. Taylor and Copeland are primed to be the backcourt of the future for the Orange, so they both transferred to IMG Academy this year to face higher-profile competition and learn each other’s play styles.

