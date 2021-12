A dark fairy-tale to-do list that takes full advantage of its premise and has a lot of fun with it. You'll fall in love with Wytchwood's no-nonsense crone. I am not great at keeping my mind palace organised. I don't even have a mind palace. If my mind were any kind of structure it would be a Lego creative box of randomly mixed bricks. Thus, like an advanced robot, I store my memory outside my body in the form of daily to-do lists that I write up every morning. Wytchwood is a to-do list game, with each item cascading into a sub-list of more things to be ticked off. The difference is, in real life, my daily to-do list only includes 'make shiny lure to catch an elf and steal its shoes' on Tuesdays.

