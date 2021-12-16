How to Get Started in Cryptocurrency Investment with this 5-Point Framework

ZK-Rollups are smart contracts that scale the Ethereum network by processing multiple transfers off the main blockchain. They then send validity proof back to the main chain as proof of validity. This reduces the amount of data being sent through the main block, enabling faster and cheaper transactions. ZK Rollups are one of the options being developed for layer 2 construction to increase scalability.Loopring (LRC) is a ZK rollup layer 2 solution that allows for high-throughput, low-cost trading and payments on Ethereum.

