Join Our Team. We are currently hiring and will pay for your police academy training to become a Hatfield Township Police Officer. See our hiring announcement for further details and download an application today from www.hatfield.org. Applications can also be picked up in person at the Hatfield Township Police Department. The deadline to return applications is December 16, 2021 by 4:00 PM. The written test & physical agility testing will be on December 18, 2021 at North Penn High School. The check in for testing will begin at 8:00 AM.

12 DAYS AGO