The Italian opera composer Ruggero Leoncavallo wrote his one famous hit, I Pagliacci, at the very start of his career in 1892, and then had the misfortune to make a setting of La Bohème at exactly the same time as Puccini’s much more successful version. That setback did not stop him turning to lighter operettas, until in 1912 he was asked for an opera by the London Hippodrome (now the casino that stands on the Charing Cross Road by Leicester Square but then a prestigious home for music and dance) and went back to his melodramatic style in his short opera Zingari.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO