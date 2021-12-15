Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) and the log4j vulnerability

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor the most part, Azure DevOps (and Azure DevOps Server) are built on .NET and do not use the Apache log4j library whose vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44228, CVE-2021-45046, Microsoft security blog post) have been the focus of so much recent attention. The Search feature in both Azure DevOps and Azure DevOps Server does...

devblogs.microsoft.com

Lumia UK

Azure Stream Analytics jobs to write to Azure Database for PostgreSQL in public preview

We are introducing a new option for Azure Stream Analytics that allows you to store the output of your analytics into Azure Database for PostgreSQL - Single Server, Flexible Server, or Hyperscale (Citus). With this new output option in Azure Stream Analytics, you can stream data to a dashboarding application, such as Power BI, or store it to a persistent storage database.
Lumia UK

Azure Storage: Attribute-based Access Control (ABAC) conditions with principal attributes now in public preview

Attribute-based access control (ABAC) is an authorization strategy that defines access levels based on attributes associated with security principals, resources, requests, and the environment. Azure ABAC builds on role-based access control (RBAC) by adding conditions to Azure role assignments expressed as a predicate using these attributes. This update to the preview enables the use of Azure AD custom security attributes for principals in role assignment conditions. You can now use combine principal attributes with resource and request attributes in your condition expressions.
helpnetsecurity.com

XMGoat: Open-source pentesting tool for Azure

XMGoat is an open-source tool that enables penetration testers, red teamers, security consultants, and cloud experts to learn how to abuse different misconfigurations within the Azure environment. Misconfigurations within Azure environments are common. It’s important to learn and understand how attackers can exploit those misconfigurations and, more importantly, what causes...
Lumia UK

General availability: UI Library for Azure Communication Services

The UI Library for Azure Communication Services provides developers chat and calling UI components and turn-key composites. Whether for an Enterprise building line-of-business apps or an ISV building custom solutions, the UI Library can help developers with faster time-to-market and ongoing maintenance for the communication experiences within their applications. Components are fully open-source and identity agnostic with interoperability into Microsoft Teams.
VentureBeat

Red Hat brings Ansible IT automation engine to Azure

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Red Hat, the open source product and services company acquired by IBM for $34 billion back in 2018, has announced that it’s bringing the Ansible Automation Platform to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform as a managed application, helping companies manage and scale their IT environments through open source automation technologies.
mspoweruser.com

Rigetti quantum computers will be available in Azure Quantum soon

Rigetti Computing today announced partnership with Microsoft to bring Rigetti quantum computers to Azure Quantum service. When it becomes available in Q1 2022, Rigetti quantum computers will be the largest quantum computer accessible on Azure Quantum. “We’re excited to bring the speed and scale of Rigetti quantum computers to the...
devops.com

AWS Outage Exposes Weaknesses of DevOps Resilience

The December 7, 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage severely disrupted services from a wide range of businesses for more than five hours and highlighted just how reliant businesses have become on internet-delivered services. The outage mostly impacted web services in the eastern U.S., yet the implications are universal: It’s a reminder that many businesses blindly ignored the old axiom about putting all your eggs in one basket and instead are relying on a provider with a single point of failure.
TechRadar

Microsoft Azure Orbital opens up space to everyone

Azure Space, Microsoft’s project for bringing the power of cloud computing to the space and satellite-related connectivity/compute industry, is getting a significant upgrade, the company have revealed. In a new blog post, Microsoft detailed new partnerships and new features that it hopes will result in better satellite imagery, better...
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

New satellite connectivity and geospatial capabilities with Azure Space

Figure 1: Azure Space ecosystem showing multi-orbits and geospatial capabilities through Machine Learning. Last year, Microsoft announced Azure Space, bringing together the possibilities of Space with the power of the cloud to help people and organizations achieve more on and off the planet. Today we are announcing new partnerships and...
ECONOMY
InfoQ.com

Leading a DevOps Transformation - a Collaborative Engineering Approach

When leading a DevOps transformation, transparency and visibility can help to get teams engaged in chance. Once involved, developers can act as knowledge multipliers and contribute to change initiatives. A mixture of solving frequently-occurring problems, addressing complex problems, and showing progress of the transformation can help to keep stakeholders involved.
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

Azure Data Lake: Everything You Need to Know

A textbook definition of data lake describes it as a vault for storing humongous amounts of data. This data does not have to be necessarily structured; one can store all types of structured and unstructured data in a data lake. Given the absurd amounts of data, mankind generates every day, it ought to come as no surprise that there has been a massive surge in the demand for data lakes all over the world from companies across the spectrum of industries. Yet, there is one name that consistently fares among the top choices in the market: Azure Data Lake.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Top Stories from the Microsoft DevOps Community – 2021.12.10

The top stories from the #AzureDevOps #community for 2021.12.10 are here!. Welcome back! I am Jay Gordon and every week I try to bring you the latest updates from around the DevOps on Azure community. If you have a post you’d like to have me include, I am always listening. You can reach out on Twitter or LinkedIn and I will be sure to share your latest post with the community. Also, be sure to tag your posts with #AzureDevOps!
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Automated key rotation in Azure Key Vault is now in public preview

With the Azure Key Vault automated key rotation feature, now in public preview, you can set a rotation policy on a key to schedule automated rotation and configure expiry notifications through Event Grid integration. This feature enables end-to-end zero-touch key rotation for Azure services data encryption with customer-managed key (CMK)...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Another Apache Log4j Vulnerability Is Actively Exploited in the Wild (CVE-2021-44228)

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) On Dec. 9, 2021, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Apache log4j 2 was identified being exploited in the wild. Public proof of concept (PoC) code was released and subsequent investigation revealed that exploitation was incredibly easy to perform. By submitting a specially crafted request to a vulnerable system, depending on how the system is configured, an attacker is able to instruct that system to download and subsequently execute a malicious payload. Due to the discovery of this exploit being so recent, there are still many servers, both on-premises and within cloud environments, that have yet to be patched. Like many high severity RCE exploits, thus far, massive scanning activity for CVE-2021-44228 has begun on the internet with the intent of seeking out and exploiting unpatched systems. We highly recommend that organizations upgrade to the latest version (2.15.0-rc2) of Apache log4j 2 for all systems.
SOFTWARE
MyChesCo

Tx3 Integrates Microsoft Azure for Compliant Cloud Hosting

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Tx3 Services announced it will integrate its VERA SaaS Digital Validation software with Microsoft Azure. Specifically, it will integrate Azure as the foundation for compliance hosting. “Microsoft Azure made perfect sense as the foundation of our VERA SaaS solution. By leveraging Azure automation and the Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Public preview: Azure Kubernetes Service configuration management with GitOps

The Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) configuration management feature is now in public preview. This feature provides the same first party GitOps capability to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that was previously available only in Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes. This also provides an update to the latest Flux v2 GitOps tools for managing configuration and applications in AKS and Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes clusters. Customers can use the Azure REST API, CLI, Portal, ARM templates, and Bicep to manage Flux in these clusters. GitOps in AKS is included at no extra cost.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Azure Cosmos DB: Python SDK async IO support in public preview

The Azure Cosmos DB Python SDK async IO support capability can improve Python application performance and responsiveness by running tasks concurrently rather than one after the other. Now you can allow your Python application to take advantage of time that would normally be spent waiting for an IO response to run other tasks. This new capability can also benefit data scientists, data engineers, and data analysts that use Python to read or manipulate data in Azure Cosmos DB.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Lumia UK

Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus): New toolkit certifications generally available

You can now use Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Hyperscale (Citus) for workloads that require your database to be The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) 1.31, Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) and NHS Information Governance (NHS IG) toolkit compliant.
SOFTWARE

