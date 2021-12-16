ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

RCS, Sheriff’s Office ask for parent assistance to prevent a potential social media challenge to disrupt school on Friday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutherford County Schools and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are asking parents to assist with preventing a potential social media challenge. State law enforcement officials are reporting that social media influencers may have issued a challenge encouraging students to make fake social media threats toward schools for Friday, Dec. 17, with...

