Public Health

Indonesia detects first omicron case in hospital worker

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta, the country's health minister said Thursday. The patient...

www.durangoherald.com

