Best practices

The Christmas and New Year Holidays are well appreciated by gardeners. The greenery, the flowers and the fresh decorations are exactly what we need at this time of the year. However, as the holidays wind down later this month or the beginning of the next month, we need to be careful...
When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
Believe it or not, there are plants that grow without the sun. Even though most plants need light to grow, fortunately, there are plants that grow in indirect sun – so when choosing your indoor garden be sure you have one of these!. Some plants crave the sun, but others...
There is a lot of beautiful eye candy during the holiday season. Included in this list is the Thanksgiving cactus, Christmas cactus or Easter cactus (three different species of the genus Schlumbergera). This year my Christmas cactus started setting flower buds in early November. At the other end of the season, it often continues to bloom into April or May.
It's commonly known that plants need three things to survive: light, water, and a growing medium. The third requirement, the growing medium, is a broad category that can include soil, peat moss, clay pebbles, and even just water. Water propagation is a common practice many people utilize to increase their plant collection. However, growing your plants exclusively in water is possible as long as you fulfill a few simple requirements. If you stick to these easy-to-care-for plants that grow in water, you won't need a complicated hydroponics setup. The best part: if you get tired of growing plants in water, all you have to do is pot them up in soil.
Fall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.
The holiday season is made more beautiful by the special plants we use to decorate our homes. Plants such as poinsettias, Thanksgiving and Christmas cactuses and small, potted Christmas trees play an important part in decking the halls for the holidays. How well you care for them plays an important part in how long they will stay attractive.
Kelly Kellow, Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek. The tale of the poinsettia spans hundreds of years with countless twists and turns winding its way into our holiday norm. In the 17th century, there was a legend of a young girl named Pepita who was traveling to her village nativity. She...
Having plants to perk up your indoor spaces can inject more character into your home, and yet houseplant maintenance is also something that a lot of people get wrong. Rather than being put off by foliage failures, take the following tips onboard and you will be able to keep your plants happy and healthy indoors.
After you’ve cleaned up the beds and put the hose and most of your tools away for the season, you may think that there’s nothing else you can do to set your garden up for success in the spring. But that’s not the case. The plants may...
Looking for tips on how to keep your festive holiday plants thriving and attractive in season? Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture agent Adria Bordas says that poor lighting and excessive dry heat in homes can be difficult to maintain indoor plants that many people purchase for holiday décor. “To ensure...
Outdoor potted plants can add cool greenery and softness to patios, porches, stoops, decks, and even fire escapes. Bare outdoor areas can be instantly transformed with some tall greenery in giant tubs, climbing vines, hanging blooms, and a few smaller plants in quirky-cool pots for interest and whimsy. The possibilities are endless!
After the annual flowers have long been composted, the leaves have fallen and once the rich oranges, creams, and blues of pumpkins and squash have been removed from porch steps, one must turn to evergreens and greenery to fill the void. Many garden centers sell fresh evergreen trimmings and greenery and often carry fresh-made wreaths and centerpieces, but you can also make your own relatively easily. Evergreen branches (such as pine, cedar, spruce and juniper) can be combined with other greenery (like rosemary, eucalyptus, holly, magnolia, bay and boxwood) and accented with twigs, cattails, pinecones, berries, and seed heads to create beautiful winter displays for inside or outside your home.
With their vibrant, floral displays and low-maintenance needs, holiday cacti are a great holiday gift. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter cactus are each different species. They bloom reliably each year without much upkeep. "Every December, one plant in my office comes to life despite the minimal care it receives," says Kelly...
Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY – Christmas may be the season of giving, but it is also near the time for purchasing seeds to grow indoor summer transplants. It may sound crazy, but it’s true. Bethany O’Rear, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds, gardens and home pests regional agent, said when purchasing seed […]
For those interested in propagating their plants, the ‘Propagation Starter Set’ has everything needed to propagate all kinds of plants successfully. Propagation takes time as the roots take a while to develop, however, the process is made easier with this set, which comes with two handcrafted ‘KINTO Propagation Vases’ and a tub of ‘TakeRoot® Rooting Hormone.’ The vases are crafted in two parts — a plate and a vase -- which can easily hold any cuttings and beautifully display them. The shape of the vases can contain and propagate plants like bulbs, herbs, and even large seeds. The tree root hormone provides Indole-3-Butyric Acid to assist with healthy root growth.
One of the best things about old-school gardening advice is how it connects us, in a very direct way, with our shared heritage. However, by the same token, many practices can keep us tethered to cultural ideas that are long past their practical or even aesthetic relevance. Just like the fact that we now know the incredibly laborious Victorian practice of double-digging each autumn ironically degrades soil, reduces fertility and even releases atmospheric carbon. I think it’s high time we add ditching the slavish devotion to leaf-raking to the list of outdated practices.
With the warm weather we have had, the cooler weather caught me by surprise! It has me wondering what the best options are to prepare for cold weather and freezing temperatures. In the past I have always used old bed sheets, but I don’t love the look, and I noticed some damage to the plants after a few days. Are there any better options?
It will not be long before the holiday season ends and, for gardeners, January usually brings renewed interest in all things having to do with gardening. Soon, bare root plants will be appearing in nurseries and as you walk the aisles of boxes of sticks placed in sawdust, you may wonder if they will ever grow and flourish. I can assure you they will if given the right planting techniques and care — and when the growing season begins in spring they will reward you with lush growth.
Looking for an affordable gift made with love from your garden? How about a unique gift for the special gardener in your life? Or a gift for the hard-to-buy-for person who already has one of everything?. You can easily make a number of gifts using succulent cuttings. Succulents are perfect...
The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
Comments / 0