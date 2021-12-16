Illinois Vehicle Auto Insurance

Toyota wants to sell you a car, finance it, service it and now insure it, too. Toyota Auto Insurance is up and running and will soon be available in Texas. So far it’s being sold in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina. Along with Texas, it will soon be operating in Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee with more states added monthly, Toyota said Thursday.
Despite reforms led by Governor Whitmer in 2019, new information shows that racial differences in car insurance still exist. Patrick Cooney of the University of Michigan says this latest study was a look at how the rates have changed in both Michigan and Detroit. However, the rates continue to be higher in minority communities. He says if auto insurance takes up more than 2% of a persons’ household income, it’s considered unaffordable.
Michigan drivers are slated to get a $400-per-car refund from a state fund that covers costs for severe auto-related injuries, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials announced Tuesday. The roughly $3 billion in funds will come from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, a statutorily-established nonprofit that all auto insurers pay...
State Senator Aric Nesbitt is hailing news of $400 refunds coming to Michigan drivers as a result of the state’s auto insurance reform package. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced this week the refunds will go to insured drivers in the second quarter of next year after an audit found a surplus in the fund. Nesbitt says the state Legislature’s auto insurance reform, now Public Act 21 of 2019, directed the MCCA to issue refunds to drivers every three years following an audit by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The MCCA board voted on November 3 in favor of issuing refund checks following an organizational analysis that found about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. We learned the refunds will be $400 on Tuesday. Nesbitt says the news is “a big win for Michigan’s auto owners and a direct result of our landmark reforms passed by the Legislature in 2019.”
LANSING -- Qualified Michigan auto insurers can log onto an information page to answer questions about an upcoming $400 refund that should arrive no later than May. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a bulletin to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to inform insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan’s upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that all drivers would receive the $400 refunds as a result of the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund.
Strictly producing cars has proven to not be enough for electric car company Tesla. The revolutionary brand is now trying to take the auto insurance world by storm. In 2019, the automaker began offering its insurance to Tesla drivers in the state of California. In 2021, it expanded its operations to Texas. Tesla Insurance pairs with underwriting companies operating in these states in order to provide coverage.
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers must receive their $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds by May 9, according to a new timeline announced Monday. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services sent a bulletin to insurance companies, instructing them to send the refunds to customers no later than May 9.
Auto insurance coverage is on the rise in Michigan, following no-fault reforms. On Tuesday, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan announced more than 150,000 drivers who previously didn’t have auto insurance have purchased it since reforms to Michigan’s no-fault system took effect, last summer. According to a press release...
Buckle, an insurance and credit company specifically for the gig economy, has expanded its rideshare and delivery auto insurance to U.S. drivers of Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Favor, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 15) press release. “One of the fastest growing occupations in the U.S.,...
BUTTE, Mont. — Is a new or pre-owned vehicle on your wish list this holiday season? Start your search at butteauto.com. Click HERE. Butte Auto is the home to GM of Butte, Butte Subaru, Butte Dodge, and Butte Toyota. Compare makes and models all in one location. Butte Auto...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has issued a notice to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to advise insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan’s upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds.
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sen. Aric Nesbitt on Tuesday applauded the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association’s (MCCA) announced plan to refund state drivers $400 per vehicle during the second quarter of 2022. “I am happy to see Republican-led efforts to lower auto insurance rates will provide drivers a...
State Rep. Greg Markkanen today said car insurance reforms he worked to develop and approve will lead to money going back to U.P. drivers in upcoming months. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced it will provide $400 refunds for each insured vehicle early next year. The state’s new car insurance laws call for periodic audits of the MCCA’s finances, and require refunds for Michigan drivers when certain financial criteria are met.
In the markets for new and used cars, costs are up and discounts are down. On the recent Black Friday, discounts were at record lows. Today, the average price of a new car is $40,000 and a used one is $25,000. At the same time, consumers are often overpaying for...
Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
A wild video shows a semi driver traveling down an Illinois roadway while dragging along a car — with a driver inside of it. Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident caught on camera on Interstate 294 in Cook County, WGN reported. The car was wedged in the middle...
A federal jury recently convicted a dealership owner in a massive fraud case, and the details are insane! James Pinson owned a dealership in Kentucky that sold used cars, including Toyota trucks. He cooked up a scheme that allowed him to fraudulently sell cars back to Toyota, which was quite lucrative. Until the FBI caught on.
The deadline is quickly approaching for Illinois residents who need to renew their driver’s licenses or state ID cards, after the Secretary of State Jesse White’s office granted an extension amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension moved the deadline for renewing driver's licenses and ID cards five months...
Comments / 0