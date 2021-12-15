ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Architecture professor co-edits book on building science, technology research

The Daily Collegian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new book co-edited by Rahman Azari, associate professor of architecture at Penn State, offers a variety of perspectives and firsthand experiences from scholars and experts in building science and technology on using various research methods — from simulation-based to experimental...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU Professor presents recent research on Mars’ subsurface

Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) professor of Physics, Dr. Juan Homero Hinojosa, recently presented his research, “Density Anomalies in the Subsurface of Mars Determined from the Gravity Field” during the Fall 2021 meeting of the Texas Section of the American Physical Society. According to Hinojosa, recent research on Mars has...
ASTRONOMY
The Daily Collegian

Mathematics professor receives Humboldt Research Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Leonid Berlyand, professor of mathematics at Penn State, a member the Penn State Materials Research Institute, and co-director of the Center for Mathematics of Living and Mimetic Matter at the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, has been awarded a Humboldt Research Award by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation of Germany.
EDUCATION
sjfc.edu

Psychology Professor Co-Wrote Book on Collaborative Workplace Partnerships

Dr. Timothy Franz, professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, is the co-author of Meaningful Partnership at Work: How the Workplace Covenant Ensures Mutual Accountability and Success between Leaders and Teams. The book’s first author, Dr. Seth Silver, previously served as an assistant professor at Fisher. Franz and Silver...
ROCHESTER, NY
ua.edu

UA Professor Honored with Prestigious International Research Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An internationally recognized German foundation selected a professor at The University of Alabama for its well-regarded research award. Dr. Ravi Kumar was chosen for the Humboldt Research Award, granted annually by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation to no more than 100 internationally leading researchers of all disciplines outside of Germany in recognition of their academic record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Data Science#Penn State#The Re2 Lab#The Stuckeman School#Research Methods
The Daily Collegian

PSU Press announces new editors for critically acclaimed Graphic Medicine series

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Juliet McMullin and Brian Callender have joined Susan Merrill Squier as series editors for Penn State University Press’ Graphic Medicine series, which was founded in 2015 by Squier and Ian Williams. The series, which has previously included a mix of scholarly and general interest books, will now focus on scholarly monographs and edited collections by researchers in the health humanities, activists, and medical practitioners analyzing the ways in which comics address the scaled meanings of health.
UNIVERSITY, FL
ArchDaily

SIRTA Research Observatory / R architecture

Text description provided by the architects. This atmospheric research observatory is a French national experimental facility dedicated to climate and environmental research. It is one of the few sites in Europe offering the instrumentation, laboratories, and reception capacities necessary to study atmospheric Physico-chemical processes, from the surface to the top of the troposphere to better understand, anticipate and predict heat waves and pollution peaks as well as to find innovative solutions for renewable electricity production.
VISUAL ART
Elko Daily Free Press

Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of coal

On a road trip about 30 years ago we were driving through central Pennsylvania coming back from Yellowstone. I lived in New York at that time and the fall colors were just beautiful. I asked my son Joseph if he wanted to see the town that was continuously on fire and he quickly said yes but then asked “how could that be?”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msmc.edu

Mount professors, alumnus present original research

Two Mount Saint Mary College professors and an alumnus recently shared their original research project at the Literacy Research Association’s 71st Annual Conference in Atlanta, Ga. Rebecca Norman, associate professor of Education and Graduate Program Coordinator at the Mount; Nancy Benfer ’03 MSEd ’14, Bishop Dunn principal and Mount...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Science
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Hazleton chemistry professor researching barriers in STEM

HAZLETON, Pa. — Eshani Lee has always loved science — and her resume proves it. After earning a bachelor's degree in social sciences, spending two semesters in medical school, and earning advanced degrees in chemistry education and biochemistry in graduate school, she’s passing along her knowledge and love of science to undergraduate students at Penn State Hazleton.
HAZLETON, PA
asu.edu

ASU professor receives book award for social science history

Ranging from Captain Ahab in search of a white whale to Captain Jack Aubrey aboard the HMS Surprise, even two centuries later there continues to be interest in the microcosms of ships during the Age of Sail. Arizona State University Foundation Professor Michael Hechter and Steven Pfaff, professor of sociology...
TEMPE, AZ
Taylor Daily Press

Professor Dr. Venice 1st Professor of the Faculty of Mathematics and Physical Sciences

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Prof. Dr. Shanti A. Venetian held the professorship by giving an introductory lecture entitled: Mathematics Is Never Over. A short thesis on research in mathematical statistics. Professor Dr. Venice is the first professor appointed to The Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences (FWNW), the fourth female professor to be appointed at the Anton de Kom University of Suriname (AdeKUS) since its inception and the 42nd Professor in the history of our university.
COLLEGES
Bwog

Science Fair: Instruments Edition

Welcome back to Science Fair, Bwog’s weekly roundup of science events happening around campus. As always, email science@bwog.com if you want your event featured. Also, get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster if you haven’t!!. Diversity In Computing: Saba Gul On One-Size-Fails-All Tech. Monday, December 6, 2021 6 to 7...
NFL
iu.edu

Chemistry professor researching genetic causes of schizophrenia

The genetic causes of schizophrenia have remained elusive to researchers, but Indiana University Bloomington chemistry professor Yan Yu is taking on that challenge as part of a collaborative effort involving three institutions. Yu and her team of graduate students at IU will collaborate with labs at the University of California...
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Professor to receive media achievement award from geography society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Joshua Inwood, professor of geography and senior research scientist at the Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State, has been selected to receive the Media Achievement Award from the American Association of Geographers (AAG). The award is “conferred in recognition of exceptional and outstanding accomplishments in publicizing geographical insights in media of general or mass communication.”
SCIENCE
asu.edu

ASU professor details the future of spaceflight microbiology research

Microorganisms are essential to maintain our health, environment and the sustainability of buildings in which we live and work, both on Earth and during space exploration. Given that there are more microbial cells in and on our bodies than our own cells, it stands to reason that wherever humans travel, microbes will follow — including on space missions.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Anthropology professor publishes book about health research participation in Mexico

Emily Wentzell, professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Iowa, has published a book about health research participation in a city in Mexico. The book, titled, “Collective Biologies: Healing Social Ills through Sexual Health Research in Mexico,” explores how people can use individual health behaviors such as participating in medical research to enhance group well-being amid crisis and change. Wentzell analyzed a longitudinal study of human papillomavirus (HPV) occurrence in men in Cuernavaca, Mexico, a city destabilized by pre- pandemic economic and narcoviolence crises.
WORLD
The Guardian

The best science books of 2021

Early in the pandemic it was the blunt tools of past centuries that saved the most lives. Until Proven Safe, by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley (Picador), dives into the crudely effective and widely abused strategy of quarantine, the separation of those feared to be sick from those deemed healthy. The authors trace formal quarantine back to 14th-century Dubrovnik where, in response to the Black Death, visitors were ordered to spend a month in a nearby town or on an islet before entering the city. The strategy caught on elsewhere but, despite keeping disease at bay, discrimination, inconvenience and miserable conditions hardly encouraged compliance. In one spectacular failure, a plague-infested ship evaded Sicilian quarantine and left 16,000 dead on the island. Examples range from the Apollo astronauts (quarantined in case they carried lunar germs) and the Covid pandemic to efforts to prevent a “chocpocalypse” by protecting the cacao plant. With emerging diseases on the rise, quarantine is back for good, the authors warn, and it must be radically overhauled.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The News-Gazette

My Campus: Architecture Professor Kathryn Anthony

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. Should Admissions ever run short of campus tour guides, may we recommend placing a call to the old Architecture Building, home to longtime professor and Illini ambassador KATHRYN ANTHONY. “Over my nearly four decades at U of I, I’ve...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
stanford.edu

A versatile set of detector building blocks prepares SLAC researchers for a challenging future of X-ray science

The ePix series of detectors is designed to keep pace with ever more demanding experiments at SLAC and elsewhere. When the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory turned on the world’s first hard X-ray free-electron laser in 2009, it marked the beginning of a new era in science – one where researchers could directly observe the ultrafast motions of atoms in real time and study how those motions affect the properties of materials and fundamental processes in chemistry and biology.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy