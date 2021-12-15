EOF Program Requirements

Gresham-Barlow School District changes multiple COVID-19 protocols, allows volunteers to enter buildingsGresham-Barlow School District makes masks optional for outdoor activities and eases other COVID-19 restrictions. Following the state and Oregon Health Authority masking protocols, the district will not require students, staff and educators to wear masks at recess, outdoor instruction and outdoor physical education classes. Masks are still required inside and students and staff who prefer to continue wearing a mask outdoors may do so. The district also reminds students and staff to follow its layered health and safety protocols currently in place. Starting Monday, Dec. 6, the district is allowing volunteers to enter school buildings. All volunteers will be required to provide proof of vaccination and follow all health and safety protocols. Volunteers must check with their specific school for more information on volunteer opportunities and to determine if their volunteer background check needs to be renewed. The school district is also planning to re-opening its buildings to outside groups. Groups using school buildings are required to follow the established safety protocols and groups not associated with the school can only use facilities when students are not present. {loadposition sub-article-01}

GRESHAM, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO