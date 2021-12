The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest team to suffer from a ton of positive COVID-19 cases. This has caused multiple players to be in and out of the rotation, which has affected the team’s depth. But on Wednesday, the Lakers’ lack of guard depth might have been a blessing in disguise. Frank Vogel decided to give more minutes to rookie Austin Reaves, who played in crunch time and hit the most important shot of the night for the purple and gold.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO