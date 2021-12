TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Vigo County Fairgrounds Banquet Center. All testing at the site is free. The drive-thru site was made available through a partnership between the Indiana Department of Health and Gravity Diagnostics. Testing at the location will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Results will be available by 5 p.m. the following day.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO