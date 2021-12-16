ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

W00000000 NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, 109 St. Joseph …

holmescounty.news
 1 day ago

The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, 109 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, Alabama 36602 and Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, 34 Market Street, Apalachicola, Florida 32320 to dredge a portion of the Eastpoint Federal Navigation...

www.holmescounty.news

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
Haiti: All kidnapped US missionaries now freed

The remaining members of a U.S. missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.
Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — To House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, President Joe Biden’s Friday trip to South Carolina is more than an ally’s visit to a crucial early-voting state. It’s a manifestation of the decades-long relationship between the two powerful Democrats, in a place that’s played a pivotal role in cementing both of their legacies.
