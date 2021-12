Xbox has announced the last few additions coming to Xbox Game Pass for December—and indeed, 2021—in the two remaining weeks of the year. We start off with social deduction game Among Us, added to the Cloud from tomorrow. Then, it seems like Xbox are being a bit cheeky and opening every other door on their advent calendar a day later with ten more games all falling out a day later. They’ll all be available on all three versions of the service too; Cloud, Console and PC, which makes this round up nice and easy.

