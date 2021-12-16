ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Manufacturer Solves Bagging Needs with 4 Unique Production Lines

By Stephanie Nikolopoulos
 1 day ago

The Wisconsin manufacturer that expedited the...

labelandnarrowweb.com

Acucote introduces BioPreferred product line

As consumer brands are increasingly demanding sustainable labels on their packaged goods without added material costs, Acucote has introduced a line of 25 USDA Certified Biobased products. Materials include coated, uncoated, fluorescents, tag and digital print media. BioPreferred Certification is awarded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Through this...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Mayzo Enables Manufacturing Efficiency in use of Optical Brighteners

Optical Brighteners are valuable specialty chemical additives which create the appearance of brilliant whites or brighter colors. Optical Brighteners absorb UV light, modifying its wavelength and then emitting it in a fluorescent fashion. This effect is important in a variety of applications including plastics, coatings, printing inks, dyes, fibers, detergents, waxes, fats and oils. In addition, Optical Brighteners can be used as a tracer, for instance to confirm that uniform coverage of an adhesive or sealant has been achieved.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tctmagazine.com

Boost 3D printed parts production with on-demand manufacturing

It goes without saying that making product development and production more efficient is a goal of every company, particularly for those working in the constantly evolving industry of additive manufacturing. As a result, businesses require a reliable partner to ensure production efficiency. This is where Xometry, the world’s largest on-demand manufacturing marketplace, steps in.
ENGINEERING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robust handCASE For Machine Control, Factory Automation, Robots, Vehicles

Increasing use of smart factory automation and robotics is boosting demand for ROLEC’s diecast handCASE handheld industrial electronic enclosures. Tough, ergonomic handCASE is ideal for a wide range of applications including machine control, automation, robotics, agricultural equipment and vehicles. These diecast aluminum housings are light and comfortable to hold for long periods but robust enough to withstand extremely challenging working conditions.
ELECTRONICS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

High-Performance UV & Antioxidant Chemical Additive Blends Now Available for Companies Facing the Current Supply Shortage

Chemical additives aid the manufacturing process by reducing production costs and assuring that the output meets performance requirements. Therefore, even in good times, there is a consistently significant demand for additives. Due to the current shortage of materials, most manufacturers are hard-pressed to find enough additives. They need alternative options,...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Twinsburg’s Mold-Rite Plastics® Celebrates 50 Years of Packaging Excellence

Twinsburg, OH, December 15, 2021 - Mold-Rite Plastics, a trusted supplier of plastic closures, is excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their manufacturing facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1971 as Weatherchem Corporation, the company has a long history of creating innovative dispensing closures. Weatherchem's history ties back to...
TWINSBURG, OH
plasticstoday.com

Manufacturers Need Agility to Recover and Grow

For manufacturers, 2021 was a time of recovery from the pandemic. That recovery gained momentum throughout 2021. The coming year sees manufacturers ready to turn from recovery to growth. A survey from Deloitte found that 86% of manufacturing executives report that their business outlook is somewhat or very positive. Yet...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Bamboo fibres offer strong, 'green' manufacturing alternative

Here are some little known facts about bamboo: bamboo grows fast—really fast. It has an amazing regenerative quality. It eats carbon dioxide. And it's incredibly lightweight, strong and flexible. So, your classic synthetic fiber material, commonly used in the transportation, construction and athletic industries, is problematic for a variety...
AGRICULTURE
dbusiness.com

Survey: Manufacturers Weary About Move to Smart Production

LIFT, the Detroit-based, Department of Defense-supported national manufacturing innovation institute released results of a survey in collaboration with platinum members Siemens and Kearney and partner SME that showed manufacturers see smart manufacturing as part of the future but need the guidance of a partner to minimize risk. “As a national...
DETROIT, MI
Shore News Network

Farm machine maker Claas sees more chip snags in 2022

PARIS (Reuters) – Agricultural machinery maker Claas said on Thursday it expects difficulties in securing semiconductor chips to persist for the first half of next year, which could curb a surge in profits linked to booming farm demand. An upturn in orders from farmers, who are benefiting from high...
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Process Equipment Manufacturer Appoints Sales Engineer

Volkmann Names Rick Gaffney to Help Meet Conveying Systems Demand. Bristol, PA: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) has named Rick Gaffney sales engineer. Gaffney brings 20 years of technical sales experience in the electrical industry to the position with an extensive track record serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking and material handling industries that comprise a majority of the company's customer base. “We're committed to maintaining a high level of personal service and technical expertise even as demand for Volkmann intensifies,” says David Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing, on expanding the sales team. “Rick has already proven his technical sales abilities working with many of the premier Fortune 500 manufacturers and has quickly become an important part of our team.”
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

3D Printing Equipment Manufacturer Adds Metal Powder Conveying and Recovery System to Test Lab

Volkmann PowTReX Automatically Transfers, Recovers Unused Metal for Reuse. Bristol, PA: 3D printing equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com), has added its PowTReX system for the safe transfer, recovery, and reuse of metal powders to its on-site test laboratory. Fully operating and in full size, the PowTReX metal powder transfer system was installed to permit material formulation testing and verify system performance in operating conditions that closely simulate an actual additive manufacturing environment. Approximately five cubic feet of each non-hazardous metal powder may be provided when scheduling a test to ensure the testing is accurate and the results are actionable.
ENGINEERING
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Food manufacturers have ‘huge’ opportunity in sustainable products

Food manufacturers have a 'huge' opportunity as sales of sustainable food products are growing seven times that of those that are not sustainable, Ethan Soloviev, chief innovation Officer at HowGood, has revealed. He said the impact of labelling foods as sustainable was 'incredible' and that buying decisions were being influenced...
INDUSTRY
enr.com

Best Project, Manufacturing: CalPlant Rice Straw to MDF Manufacturing Plant

A two-decade engineering push has culminated in what is the world’s first production facility to sustainably manufacture medium-density fiberboard (MDF) from post-harvest rice straw waste that has no added formaldehyde. California law bans the burning of leftover rice stalks after harvest, so flooding fields and letting the stalks rot...
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Cheese Production Falls in October

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) After seeing nine consecutive months of higher production, cheese output in Wisconsin fell below year-ago levels during October. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest dairy product summary from the USDA, the state produced 288.6 million pounds of cheese during the month. That...
AGRICULTURE
Hartford Business

Bristol-based robotics manufacturer announces new FDA-approved products

MOVIA Robotics, a Bristol-based robotics manufacturer, announced a new wave of social and emotional learning products this week that aim to help children and adults develop their cognitive skills and learning, company officials said. The company this week announced the launch of its TheraPal Progress Tracker, TheraPal Home, and TheraPal...
ELECTRONICS
Inside Indiana Business

Carmel Balm Maker Growing Product Line

A small healthcare products company based in Carmel, started in the founder’s kitchen, is continuing to grow its lineup of organic creams and ointments. Dr. Doug’s Balms was launched about five years ago by Dr. Doug Strobel, a neurologist in Indianapolis. While neurology is his professional calling, it was his hobby as an endurance athlete that led to the discovery of his skincare company.
CARMEL, IN

