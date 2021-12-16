ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phosphate Binding Agents Market: Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S....

asapland.com

Kidney Disease and Blood Pressure

Production of renin and aldosterone, two hormones produced by the kidneys play an important role in the regulation of blood pressure. Blood pressure is controlled to some extent by the kidneys which produce renin and aldosterone, a hormone that helps control water and salt balance. When blood flow through your kidneys slows down, these two substances are released into your bloodstream. In turn, they direct your body to hold on to water and salt (also known as electrolytes) thus raising blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Many Upsides for Telemedicine in Chronic Kidney Disease

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who receive treatment through video-based telemedicine consults have acceptable, if not comparable, clinical outcomes, generally fewer emergency room (ER) visits and hospitalizations, and improved efficiencies compared with those treated in person, a new review indicates. Moreover, levels of patient satisfaction with telemedicine are uniformly...
HEALTH
