Global Dental Parallelometers Market: Introduction. The parallelometer is an instrument in the dental laboratory that is used to carry out prosthesis design, model surveying, and attachments assembly. The parallelometer is a vertical arm that is movable and brought into contact with the teeth and ridges of the dental cast. A parallelometer can be used either intraorally or extraorally. A dental parallelometer provides a precise and parallel alignment of abutment connectors for precision fitting dental attachments. The impressions are taken of the cut teeth, models are prepared in the laboratory from the impressions, and the connectors are temporarily fastened to the abutment teeth of the model.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO