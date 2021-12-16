ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Drug Screening Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Drugs are the number one cause of premature death across the world and despite tight security measures at the borders, a number of governments are failing to contain this expanding issue. Now, several governments are adopting screen methods to test potential addicts on the run time as well as encouraging corporate...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
CANCER
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology with Forecast Till 2025

Membrane filtration, broadly employed in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical procedures, has already proved as a valuable means of cleaning and filtering waste liquid and industrial procedure liquid. Furthermore, use of spiral and tubular sheath plants to screen filths from drinking water has been recently started in areas where the traditional management proved to be wasteful.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Hybrid Imaging Systems Market: Growing awareness about early diagnosis to drive the market

Hybrid imaging is fusion of two or more imaging technologies into a single new form. The image obtained with hybrid imaging system is more powerful in terms of accuracy as compared to two single images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging enables visualization of the molecular processes in vivo within larger anatomic content. Technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of these technologies have given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001 and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is also an available hybrid imaging system, but not used widely. Both hybrid imaging techniques PET/CT and SPECT/CT have significant relevance in clinical and pre-clinical practice. Hybrid imaging scans need a patient to be stationed at the same place for both scans. Involuntary movements of the internal organs can be minimized in hybrid imaging systems. Hybrid imaging systems have reduced the time required for scanning. Usually the required time with standalone imaging systems is an hour or even more. However, hybrid imaging systems have reduced scanning time by up to 25 minutes to 30 minutes. With the emergence of hybrid imaging system, a patient can be scanned in a single session and the desired anatomical and functional data of the organ of interest can be achieved. PET/CT has evolved due to continuous innovation, which enables more accurate measurements of metabolic processes, data quantification and analysis of neurologic disease, cancerous tissue, and cardiac blood flow. PET/CT is a standard hybrid imaging technique used in oncology and SPECT/CT, which is in an evolving phase, is generally used for cardiac scans.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Drugs#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr
biospace.com

Phosphate Binding Agents Market: Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases and diabetes lead to common complications such as nephrology and urology disorders. Unhealthy food habits and drugs are known to cause nephrological and urological diseases. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), approximately 26 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The statistics show that about 87,000 patients die due to kidney failure every year. Commonly used drug classes for treating nephrological and urological disorders include diuretics, anti-hypertensive drugs, phosphate binders, and anti-cholinergic and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors. Phosphate binders are drugs which are used to lower the absorption of phosphate in patients suffering from chronic renal failure due to their inability to remove phosphorus naturally. Excess deposition of phosphorus in the body, especially in a kidney failure patient, results in the depletion of calcium from bones and ultimately leads to diseases such as hyperphosphatemia and renal osteodystrophy or renal bone. Phosphate binders work by binding phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract, ultimately making it unavailable to the body for absorption. In June 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. received patent for Zerenex, a ferric citrate based phosphate binder, which will expire in 2024. The company has filed new drug application (NDA) for Zerenex and is currently under review by the U.S. FDA. Sanofi lost patent for Renvela (sevelamer) in 2014; the drug generated a total revenue of US$ 750 Mn in 2013. Other key drugs in the market include Alucap (aluminum hydroxide) by Meda Pharma, Calcichew (calcium carbonate), Renagel (sevelamer) by Genzyme Corporation, and Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) by Shire US, Inc.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cell Separation Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The growth of the global cell separation market is estimated to be driven by the growing interest of scientists and biotechnology companies in stem cell research. The products of advanced cell isolation are able to offer better separation of biological molecules, which comprises protein complexes, chromatin, nucleic acids, and proteins for further analysis. As such, the demand for these products has been rising, which is likely to work in favor of the global cell separation market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical CDMO Services Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report to 2028

The demand within the global market for pharmaceutical CDMO services has been rising on account of the need develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO) are offshoots of the pharmaceutical industry that help pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing, research, and development of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. CDMO provides key services such as research about key drugs, development of specialised drugs, and final manufacturing of these drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market: Veterinary clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue and CAGR during the forecast period

Companion animals are pets kept primarily for company, entertainment, and safety. Owners of companion animals consider them to be family, friends, and confidants. Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, horses, goats, gerbils, rats, mice, and amphibians, others are considered as companion animals. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) defines companion animal to be domesticated or domestically-bred whose emotional, physical, social, and behavioral needs are met in its relationship with humans or as companions in a household.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
CANCER
biospace.com

Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Aminoglycosides Market: Increase in incidence of gram negative bacteria to drive the market

Antibacterial drugs constitute chemicals either obtained from a natural source or synthesized in a laboratory that kill or inhibit the growth of various bacterial strains. These drugs have been grouped into eight major classes: aminoglycosides, β-lactams, tetracycline, sulfonamides, quinolones, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, and phenicols. Aminoglycosides is a class of bactericidal antibiotics that inhibit bacterial protein synthesis. These agents bind irreversibly to the 30S bacterial ribosome subunit and interfere with the reading of the genetic code, halt translation that results in inhibition of protein synthesis and ultimately cause cell death. Generally, aminoglycosides show bactericidal activity against aerobic gram negative bacteria and are not active against gram positive or anaerobic gram negative bacteria. Hence, aminoglycosides are often used in combination with a β-lactam to treat gram positive bacterial infections that allows penetration of aminoglycosides into the bacterial cytoplasm.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: North America is Leading the Market Owing to Presence of Key Players

Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation maintains the natural anatomic and physiologic integrity of eye. Intraocular ophthalmic irrigation finds applications in ophthalmic surgical procedures of the eye as well as to relieve symptoms of eye injury caused by chemicals or allergens. Intraocular irrigation solutions are formulated with chemical composition similar to secretions of...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: The Surgery Segment Dominated the Global Market in Terms of Revenue

Hirschsprung’s Disease Treatment Market: Introduction. Hirschsprung’s disease, also called congenital aganglionic megacolon, is a disease commonly recognized in newborns and infants. However, symptoms of Hirschsprung’s disease may be missed until adolescent period or even late adulthood. Hirschsprung’s disease is caused by failed migration of colonic ganglion cells during gestation.
MARKETS
biospace.com

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides Market: Spinal muscular atrophy segment to account for major share of global market

CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotides: Introduction. Antisense oligonucleotides are single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides that can alter the RNA and modify protein expression. These oligonucleotides were discovered to influence RNA processing. Subsequent chemical modifications of antisense oligonucleotides were used to address issues such as off-target toxic effects and insufficient biological activity. These modifications led...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Growing Prevalence of Skin and Soft Tissue Infections to Drive the Market

Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market: Outlook. Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals have gained widespread popularity in treating skin infections. Topical antibiotic is currently used for acne due to its effectiveness and safety. Acne is multifactorial inflammatory skin disease. The condition affects 70%--90% of individuals, mainly adolescence. Growing prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) is key to evolution of demand in the topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Study | Know the Latest Innovations in the Market

Shunting is the most well-known treatment for anybody with hydrocephalus (overabundance liquid development in the ventricles of the cerebrum). Hydrocephalus shunting includes the implantation of two catheters and stream control valve framework to deplete the overabundance amassing of cerebrospinal liquid. An embedded shunt occupies CSF from the ventricles inside the cerebrum or the subarachnoid spaces around the mind and spinal line to another body district where it will be retained. This makes an elective course for evacuation of CSF which is always created inside the cerebrum and as a rule reestablishes the physiological harmony between CSF generation, stream, and ingestion when at least one of these capacities has been hindered.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy