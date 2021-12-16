ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood...

biospace.com

Croup Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of croup diseases to drive the market

Croup is a medical condition that refers to an infection of the upper airway, which further disrupts breathing, thereby resulting into barking cough. Croup typically occurs in children and is often treatable at home. Symptoms of croup include swelling around the larynx (voice box), windpipe, and bronchi. The cough forcible tries to move through the passageway and swollen vocal cords, which results into a seal-like barking noise. Other symptoms include fever, hoarse voice, and noisy breathing. The croup condition lasts for three to five days normally. Children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years are at higher risk of getting croup, as children have small airways, and they are most susceptible to acquire the symptoms.
biospace.com

Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Rise in prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases to drive the market

Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Introduction. Respiratory infections are caused by virus, bacteria, and other microbes, which further infect the respiratory system including the lungs, throat, and airways. Spread of infections is often through mucus and saliva that is usually expelled when the person sneezes, coughs, or laughs. Few of the germs are also spread though droplets that spread through air and also spread through travelling, which causes respiratory infections. Furthermore, some people can be infected by touching the remaining microbes on the surface, or touching contaminated hands. Various respiratory infectious diseases include Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, influenza diseases, tuberculosis, whooping cough (Pertussis), enterobius, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
biospace.com

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market: Rise in awareness about accurate diagnosis to drive the market

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market: Introduction. Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are molecules containing a drug attached with a radioisotope targeted toward a certain tissue/organ for diagnosis as well as treatment of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and hyperthyroidism. Radiopharmaceuticals are being extensively used in a technique called molecular imaging as biomarkers for specific molecular procedures that determine the onset and/or growth of a disease.
baltimorenews.net

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market To Be Driven By Rising Number Of Mobile Users In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual fitting room market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
biospace.com

Barbiturate Anticonvulsant Drugs Market: Rising prevalence of seizures across the world is expected to drive the market

Functions of the central nervous system are suppressed by the administration of a type of drug derived from barbituric acid, known as barbiturate anticonvulsant drugs. The GABA is the chief inhibitory compound in the mature vertebrate central nervous system that responds to the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The action of GABA is enhanced by barbiturate anticonvulsants. Seizure is a sudden attack of illness, especially a stroke or an epileptic fit. Also, GABA inhibits initiation of discharge that would start the seizure, as it is an inhibitory neurotransmitter. Effectiveness of GABA is increased as barbiturate facilitates GABA-mediated opening of chloride channels. Except absence seizures, all other types of seizures can be treated by barbiturates.
biospace.com

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market: Rising demand for surgical procedures to drive the market

Products in the Bowie Dick test pack market, are chemical indicators used at a daily basis in order to assess the performance of various air removal systems including autoclaves. These products are used extensively in various settings, including hospitals, medical and pharmaceutical devices manufacturing companies, and laboratories. Rising focus on sterilization in medical and healthcare sectors is one of the leading motivators for the global Bowie Dick test pack market.
biospace.com

Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market: Rise in incidence of end-stage renal disease incidence to drive the market

Continuous studies have been made on the pathophysiology of hyperphosphatemia, evaluation of therapies on the clinical outcomes, and guidelines have shaped the evidence underlying current and emerging treatment options. Concurrently, the body of clinical evidence supporting common medications in various patient populations has also evolved, paving way to state-of-art management strategies. A number of clinical development programs led by pharmaceutical companies have further shaped the evolution of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.
biospace.com

Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market: High number of rheumatoid arthritis to drive the market

Global Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market: Overview. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a positive demand shock for products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market. Products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market are considered one of the most important drug classes. They are extensively used to treat prevalent diseases including various oncological disorders. Products in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market are well known for their cellular degeneration properties. They are used as the first line of therapy indicated for application in various kinds of cancer treatment.
biospace.com

Laryngeal Mirrors Market: Increase in cases laryngeal disorders to drive the market

Larynx or vocal box is placed at the top of the trachea which helps in breathing, developing sound, and protecting windpipe during swallowing foods. Laryngeal mirrors are instruments, which help ENT physicians to check if there is any abnormality in the larynx. For example, physicians can investigate the larynx if there is any foreign particle trapped or use laryngeal mirrors during minor operation. Mirror indirect laryngoscopy is one of the oldest laryngeal methods still practiced today. The procedure involves grasping/holding the tongue by a gauze and moving the laryngeal mirror forward to the larynx. The head mirror helps physicians to investigate the anatomy of larynx or voice box. The procedure is quick, cost-effective, and does not need additional equipment.
biospace.com

Teriflunomide Market: Rising burden of cancer to drive the market

Teriflunomide is sold under the brand name Aubagio; it is the active metabolite of leflunomide. Teriflunomide was assessed in the Phase III clinical trial TEMSO as a medication for multiple sclerosis (MS). The study was successfully completed in July 2010. 2-year results were positive. However, after the subsequent TENERE head-to-head comparison trial reported that meanwhile the permanent discontinuations [of therapy] were substantially less common in MS patients who received Teriflunomide as compared to interferon beta-1a, relapses, which were more common with Teriflunomide. In September 2012, the drug was approved for usage in the U.S. and for usage in the European Union in August 2013.
biospace.com

Dental Parallelometers Market: Increase in number of dental procedures to drive the market

Global Dental Parallelometers Market: Introduction. The parallelometer is an instrument in the dental laboratory that is used to carry out prosthesis design, model surveying, and attachments assembly. The parallelometer is a vertical arm that is movable and brought into contact with the teeth and ridges of the dental cast. A parallelometer can be used either intraorally or extraorally. A dental parallelometer provides a precise and parallel alignment of abutment connectors for precision fitting dental attachments. The impressions are taken of the cut teeth, models are prepared in the laboratory from the impressions, and the connectors are temporarily fastened to the abutment teeth of the model.
biospace.com

Medical Gel Warmer Device Market: Increase in number of ultrasound & surgical procedures to drive the market

Gel warmer devices are widely utilized in the medical sector. They are deployed by private practitioners along with hospitals and medical clinics worldwide. Gel warmer devices are utilized to balance the body temperature of patients. They are also employed in ultrasounds procedures. Expecting mothers or patients of breast cancers are major end-users of gel warmer devices.
biospace.com

Atosiban Market: Rise in Prevalence of autism is expected to drive the market

Atosiban is a combined oxytocin or vasopressin V1A antagonist. Oxytocin causes uterine contractions and helps in preterm labor. The total atosiban dose should not exceed 330 mg for an individual. Several clinical trials have been carried out to determine the efficacy and the safety of Atosiban. For instance, Atosiban versus placebo, Atosiban versus beta-mimetics, and Atosiban versus nifedipine. Currently, no side-effects have been reported. Atosiban is licenced for use as a tocolytic.
biospace.com

Diverticular Treatment Market: Rise in cases of obesity and drug intake to drive the market

Diverticular is one of the foremost common gastrointestinal conditions affecting the overall population in the world. An estimated 2.5 million people suffer from diverticular disease in the U.S. every year. Clinical signs of diverticulosis range from asymptomatic diverticulosis to complicated diverticulitis. Treatment for symptomatic diverticular disease is essentially based on...
biospace.com

Iron Sucrose Injection Market: Increase in number of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market

Iron sucrose injection is an iron sucrose solution that is dark brown in color; it typically comprises ~20 mg of iron per ml of the entire solution along with sucrose. The iron sucrose injection is administered to patients who are iron-deficient, as their bodies are not producing enough iron. Iron sucrose injections are mostly prescribed to patients only when the oral iron options are not sufficing the need in the body.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.
biospace.com

Medical Commodes Market: Rise in geriatric population to drive the market

A commode is an adult toilet chair made of a frame equipped with a toilet seat and a removable bucket. It is used as a portable toilet by patients who have difficulty getting to the bathroom on their own or with enough time. Portable commodes are available in different styles to suit various needs. Commodes help patients who has a hard time getting to the bathroom on time, as are portable and convenient to use.
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market: Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders to drive the market

Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
biospace.com

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Positions Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 36 Bn

Statins to Remain the First-Line of Treatment for All Forms of Dyslipidemia. Fact.MR’s latest study on dyslipidemia therapeutics market offers in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints and current trends shaping the market dynamics. Its outlines various opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, drug class, distribution channel and region.
