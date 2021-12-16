ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly...

New Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Found Effective

Recently at the American College of Gastroenterology’s 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, Dr. Hee Cheol Kim, Professor of Surgery at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, presented an abstract detailing results from a study on Guardant Health’s LUNAR-2 blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC). It was found that the test had a sensitivity (percent of CRC patients identified as having CRC) of 96% and a specificity (percent of patients without CRC as not having CRC) of 94%.
New cancer treatment offers hope

Patients with lymphoma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen on targeted tumor cells. The cells are then multiplied in a laboratory and infused back into the patient. Those new cells then recognize and attack the cancer cells.
When and how to screen for colorectal cancer? New patient guideline explains latest timing and approaches

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colorectal Cancer Screening. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 43,230 new cases of rectal cancer in 2021, and an estimated 52,980 deaths this year.
Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
Exercise could effectively stop cancer growth

In a recent study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, researchers found that exercise may be a key weapon in cancer patients’ battle against the disease. The study is from Edith Cowan University. One author is Professor Robert Newton. Exercise causes muscles to secrete proteins called myokines...
Colorectal cancer screening lags among rural women, study finds

Women who live in urban and rural areas get screened for breast cancer at similar rates, but rural women get screened for colorectal cancer at significantly lower rates than their urban counterparts, new research reveals. The disparity may stem from a lack of access to colorectal screening in rural areas,...
Fasting-mimicking Diet May Boost Antitumor Immunity in Cancer Patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Teriflunomide Market: Rising burden of cancer to drive the market

Teriflunomide is sold under the brand name Aubagio; it is the active metabolite of leflunomide. Teriflunomide was assessed in the Phase III clinical trial TEMSO as a medication for multiple sclerosis (MS). The study was successfully completed in July 2010. 2-year results were positive. However, after the subsequent TENERE head-to-head comparison trial reported that meanwhile the permanent discontinuations [of therapy] were substantially less common in MS patients who received Teriflunomide as compared to interferon beta-1a, relapses, which were more common with Teriflunomide. In September 2012, the drug was approved for usage in the U.S. and for usage in the European Union in August 2013.
Global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.
Lymphopenia Therapeutics Market: Acquired Lymphopenia Segment to Grow at Faster Rate during Forecast Period

Lymphopenia is also called lymphocytopenia. Lymphopenia is a state where patients have reduced level of lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are one of three types of leukocytes found in the blood. About 20% to 40% of all white blood cells are lymphocyte. Normal lymphocyte count for adults usually ranges between 1,000 lymphocytes and 4,800 lymphocytes per microliter of blood, and for children, normal range of lymphocyte count is between 3,000 lymphocytes and 9,500 lymphocytes per microliter of blood. When the lymphocyte count is less than 1,000 lymphocytes per microliter of blood in adults, and less than 3,000 lymphocytes per microliter of blood in children, then the condition is referred to as lymphopenia or lymphocytopenia.
Improving drug options for colorectal cancer patients

Patients with colorectal cancer were among the first to receive targeted therapies. These drugs aim to block the cancer-causing proteins that trigger out-of-control cell growth while sparing healthy tissues. But some patients are not eligible for these treatments because they have cancer-promoting mutations that are believed to cause resistance to these drugs.
CANCER
Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market Report | Current Insight with Future Aspect Analysis

The majority of firms in the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market are concentrating their efforts on working with organisations to research the effects of combining several medications on malignant mesothelioma. Due to the scarcity of technique patents, numerous businesses are undertaking clinical studies concentrating on diverse combinations of medications. For...
Improving Mental Health Awareness in Emerging Countries Positions Depression Drugs Market to Grow by 4% CAGR

Demand for Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) in Depression Drugs Market to Grow by 2x through 2031. Fact.MR’s recent market analysis on the depression drugs market offers a comprehensive outlook of trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints prevailing in the market. The study divulges compelling insights into segments of the market in terms of drug type, drug class, disease type, and distribution channel across seven regions.
Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Rise in prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases to drive the market

Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Introduction. Respiratory infections are caused by virus, bacteria, and other microbes, which further infect the respiratory system including the lungs, throat, and airways. Spread of infections is often through mucus and saliva that is usually expelled when the person sneezes, coughs, or laughs. Few of the germs are also spread though droplets that spread through air and also spread through travelling, which causes respiratory infections. Furthermore, some people can be infected by touching the remaining microbes on the surface, or touching contaminated hands. Various respiratory infectious diseases include Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, influenza diseases, tuberculosis, whooping cough (Pertussis), enterobius, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Positions Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 36 Bn

Statins to Remain the First-Line of Treatment for All Forms of Dyslipidemia. Fact.MR’s latest study on dyslipidemia therapeutics market offers in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints and current trends shaping the market dynamics. Its outlines various opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, drug class, distribution channel and region.
Nivolumab Drugs Market: Higher incidence of non-small cell lung cancer to drive the market

Nivolumab is a targeted therapy drug and the generic name of Opdivo. Currently, nivolumab has received approval for various indications such as unresectable or metastatic melanoma, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), advanced renal cell cancer, classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cHL), and recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. It is...
Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market: Rise in incidence of end-stage renal disease incidence to drive the market

Continuous studies have been made on the pathophysiology of hyperphosphatemia, evaluation of therapies on the clinical outcomes, and guidelines have shaped the evidence underlying current and emerging treatment options. Concurrently, the body of clinical evidence supporting common medications in various patient populations has also evolved, paving way to state-of-art management strategies. A number of clinical development programs led by pharmaceutical companies have further shaped the evolution of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.
From CAR T to Liquid Biopsies: The New Cancer Research Unveiled at Annual Conference

The latest research and development on cancer treatments and diagnostics was presented this week at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. One of the main topics continues to be chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy (CAR T), which researchers say is providing people with better cancer treatment options.
