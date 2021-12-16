Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Introduction. Respiratory infections are caused by virus, bacteria, and other microbes, which further infect the respiratory system including the lungs, throat, and airways. Spread of infections is often through mucus and saliva that is usually expelled when the person sneezes, coughs, or laughs. Few of the germs are also spread though droplets that spread through air and also spread through travelling, which causes respiratory infections. Furthermore, some people can be infected by touching the remaining microbes on the surface, or touching contaminated hands. Various respiratory infectious diseases include Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, influenza diseases, tuberculosis, whooping cough (Pertussis), enterobius, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
