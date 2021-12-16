Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Pyonex needles are used for ear and body acupuncture points. Pyonex needles have painless insertions. Pyonex needles are manufactured with surgical stainless steel. These needles contain a 2.8 mm diameter ring and are available in three different lengths. Pyonex can be applied by hand or with tweezers. Each press needle comes with its own dimensions according to the individual hypoallergenic skin tape. Thus, it becomes easy-to-use rigid plastic holders. Pyonex needles are utilized on trigger points and local points that are acupuncture points and painful as suggested by the doctor or the assisting person. The proper leaf needle tip ensures effortless, pain-free insertion. The adhesive tape allows the skin beneath it to breathe. It adheres effectively and comfortably to the treatment area, ensuring safe treatment.

