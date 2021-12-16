ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Rise in female lung cancer is expected to drive the market

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Lung cancer can be broadly classified into two categories such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Non-small cell lung cancer can be further classified into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Squamous non-small cancer develops from the cells lining the airways and is...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Five-drug combination for ultra-high-risk bone marrow cancer identified

A team at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London and the Clinical Trials Research Unit (CTRU) at the University of Leeds adopted a new high-speed trial methodology. A combination of five drugs, already available individually in clinics, have been shown to successfully slow the progression of a highly aggressive myeloma. A major new clinical trial has identified the five-drug cocktail, which along with a stem cell transplant, allows people with ultra-high-risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed, than those who received the standard of care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Survival impact of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may coexist with lung cancer, but the impact on prognosis is uncertain. Moreover, it is unclear whether pharmacological treatment for COPD improves the patient's prognosis. We retrospectively investigated patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received chemotherapy at Kyoto University Hospital. Coexisting COPD was diagnosed by spirometry, and the association between pharmacological treatment for COPD and overall survival (OS) was assessed. Of the 550 patients who underwent chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC between 2007 and 2014, 347 patients who underwent spirometry were analyzed. Coexisting COPD was revealed in 103 patients (COPD group). The median OS was shorter in the COPD group than the non-COPD group (10.6 vs. 16.8Â months). Thirty-seven patients had received COPD treatment, and they had a significantly longer median OS than those without treatment (16.7 vs. 8.2Â months). Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed the positive prognostic impact of COPD treatment. Additional validation analysis revealed similar results in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Coexisting COPD had a significant association with poor prognosis in advanced NSCLC patients if they did not have pharmacological treatment for COPD. Treatment for coexisting COPD has the potential to salvage the prognosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Alectinib Yields Better Overall Survival Than Ceritinib in ALK-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The use of alectinib to treat ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer resulted in better overall survival compared with ceritinib. A longer overall survival (OS) was achieved in patients with ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with alectinib (Alecensa) compared with ceritinib (Zykadia), according to results from a study published in JAMA Network Open.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Nsclc#Mri#Ct
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Blood-based tests to detect and monitor lung cancer

To diagnose lung cancer, tumor tissue is collected from a patient and checked for signs of cancer. However, this is not always possible due to tumor location, and can be painful for the patient. For his Ph.D. research, Remco de Kock worked on a liquid biopsy approach based on the PCR method to search for tumor biomarkers in the blood of patients suspected of having lung cancer. It's minimally invasive, patient friendly, and proves very effective. He defends his thesis on December 14th at the department of Biomedical Engineering.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Early-stage lung cancer may soon be detectable from a drop of blood

Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death, is usually diagnosed at a late stage when the survival rate is extremely low. Early-stage lung cancer is mostly asymptomatic, and low-dose spiral CT imaging, the current method for detecting early lung cancer lesions, isn't feasible as a widespread screening test for the general population due to high cost and the radiation hazard of repeated screenings.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy in Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit vs those who received rituximab and bendamustine. Continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR) in older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adding Ibrutinib to FCR Combo Shows Promise as Time-Limited Therapy in Younger Patients With CLL

The time-limited combination of ibrutinib plus chemoimmunotherapy in younger fit patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia increased the rate of complete responses with bone marrow undetectable minimal residual disease, regardless of IGHV mutation, according to long-term follow-up data. After a median follow-up of 40.3 months, the addition of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to...
CANCER
Nature.com

FK228 potentiates topotecan activity against small cell lung cancer cells via induction of SLFN11

The response rate of topotecan, as a second-line chemotherapeutic drug for small cell lung cancer, is ~20%. DNA/RNA helicase SLFN11 (schlafen family member 11), a member of the Schlafen (SLFN) family, is a crucial determinant of response to many DNA damaging agents, expression of SLFN11 tends to augment the antitumor effects of the commonly used DNA-targeting agents. In the present study we investigated how SLFN11 expression regulated the sensitivity of small cell lung cancer to topotecan. We showed that SLFN11 expression levels were positively associated with the sensitivity to topotecan in a panel of seven SCLC cell lines. Topotecan treatment induced different patterns of the DNA response network in SCLC cells: DNA damage response (DDR) was more prominently activated in SLFN11-deficient SCLC cell line H82 than in SLFN11-plentiful SCLC cell line DMS273, whereas topotecan induced significant accumulation of p-Chk1, p-RPA2 and Rad51 in H82 cells, but not in DMS273 cells. We unraveled that SLFN11 expression was highly negatively correlated to the methylation of the SLFN11 promoter. HDAC inhibitors FK228 and SAHA dose-dependently increased SLFN11 expression through suppressing DNA methylation at the SLFN11 promoter, thereby sensitizing SCLC cells to topotecan. Finally, we assessed the methylation status of the SLFN11 promoter in 27 SCLC clinical specimens, and found that most of the clinical samples (24/27) showed DNA methylation at the SLFN11 promoter. In conclusion, it is feasible to combine topotecan with FK228 to improve the response rate of topotecan in SCLC patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

WBRT Plus Radiation Boost Improves Survival Outcomes for Small Cell Lung Cancer With Brain Metastases

Compared with whole brain radiotherapy alone, the addition of local radiation boost to whole brain radiotherapy improved overall survival and progression-free survival among patients with small cell lung cancer and brain metastases. Whole brain radiotherapy (WBRT) plus local radiation boost improved survival over WBRT alone for patients with small cell...
CANCER
biospace.com

Atosiban Market: Rise in Prevalence of autism is expected to drive the market

Atosiban is a combined oxytocin or vasopressin V1A antagonist. Oxytocin causes uterine contractions and helps in preterm labor. The total atosiban dose should not exceed 330 mg for an individual. Several clinical trials have been carried out to determine the efficacy and the safety of Atosiban. For instance, Atosiban versus placebo, Atosiban versus beta-mimetics, and Atosiban versus nifedipine. Currently, no side-effects have been reported. Atosiban is licenced for use as a tocolytic.
MARKETS
Nature.com

A small-molecule compound D6 overcomes EGFR-T790M-mediated resistance in non-small cell lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a deadly and highly prevalent malignancy. Targeting activated-EGFR mutations in NSCLC via EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) initially achieves a profound therapeutic response, but resistance frequently evolves, reducing treatment options. Here, we present a small-molecule compound D6 which selectively inhibits tumor cell growth and migration in NSCLC cells with EGFR-TKI-resistant T790M-EGFR-activated mutations (T790M-EGFR-AM), e.g., L858R/T790M, 19Del/T790M and L858R/T790M/C797S. D6 mimics a natural product isolated from the roots of Codonopsis pilosula and selectively competes with T790M-EGFR-AM to bind to HSP90, thus facilitating the ubiquitination dependent proteasomal degradation of T790M-EGFR-AM. By contrast, D6 has little impact on typical HSP90 chaperone activity, suggesting low systemic toxicity. Promisingly, D6 combined with erlotinib or osimertinib shows efficacy in overcoming the EGFR-TKIs-resistance in NSCLCs. Our study raises an alternative strategy to overcome T790M-mediated EGFR-TKI resistance in NSCLC via targeting the protein"“protein interaction of HSP90 and T790M-EGFR by intervention with D6.
CANCER
biospace.com

Early Phase Clinical Trial Market: Increasing base of chronic diseases globally to drive the market

Global Early Phase Clinical Trial Market: Overview. A clinical trial is a process carried out to ascertain the effectiveness and safety of a pharmaceutical preparation. It is done in five phases. A preclinical phase precedes all others and is done in laboratory settings. Phase 1 and 2 are carried out on animal subjects and together with the preclinical phase are called early phase trials, as they help scientists establish drug safety and delineate a safe pharmacological dose to give to human subjects in upcoming trials. Phases 3 and 4 are then done on actual human subjects, with Phase 4 actually being a post marketing feedback on efficacy and long term effects of the preparation.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Neonatal Jaundice Meter Market: Increase in Demand for Effective Diagnosis of Neonatal Jaundice to Drive the Market

Global Neonatal Jaundice Meter Market: Introduction. Neonatal jaundice is the yellowish discoloration of the skin, conjunctiva, and the sclera due to elevated serum or plasma bilirubin in the newborn period. The neonatal jaundice is a non-invasive method to screen babies for jaundice. The product is convenient, effective, and proven, reducing the need for blood sampling and hence, contributing to developmental care practice. Screening using non-invasive measurement can thus offer a simple and convenient way to avoid later complications.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy