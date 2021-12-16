Squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Rise in female lung cancer is expected to drive the market

The response rate of topotecan, as a second-line chemotherapeutic drug for small cell lung cancer, is ~20%. DNA/RNA helicase SLFN11 (schlafen family member 11), a member of the Schlafen (SLFN) family, is a crucial determinant of response to many DNA damaging agents, expression of SLFN11 tends to augment the antitumor effects of the commonly used DNA-targeting agents. In the present study we investigated how SLFN11 expression regulated the sensitivity of small cell lung cancer to topotecan. We showed that SLFN11 expression levels were positively associated with the sensitivity to topotecan in a panel of seven SCLC cell lines. Topotecan treatment induced different patterns of the DNA response network in SCLC cells: DNA damage response (DDR) was more prominently activated in SLFN11-deficient SCLC cell line H82 than in SLFN11-plentiful SCLC cell line DMS273, whereas topotecan induced significant accumulation of p-Chk1, p-RPA2 and Rad51 in H82 cells, but not in DMS273 cells. We unraveled that SLFN11 expression was highly negatively correlated to the methylation of the SLFN11 promoter. HDAC inhibitors FK228 and SAHA dose-dependently increased SLFN11 expression through suppressing DNA methylation at the SLFN11 promoter, thereby sensitizing SCLC cells to topotecan. Finally, we assessed the methylation status of the SLFN11 promoter in 27 SCLC clinical specimens, and found that most of the clinical samples (24/27) showed DNA methylation at the SLFN11 promoter. In conclusion, it is feasible to combine topotecan with FK228 to improve the response rate of topotecan in SCLC patients.

