Aminoglycosides Market: Increase in incidence of gram negative bacteria to drive the market

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Antibacterial drugs constitute chemicals either obtained from a natural source or synthesized in a laboratory that kill or inhibit the growth of various bacterial strains. These drugs have been grouped into eight major classes: aminoglycosides, β-lactams, tetracycline, sulfonamides, quinolones, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, and phenicols. Aminoglycosides is a class of bactericidal antibiotics that...

www.biospace.com

Medagadget.com

The Global Insulin Pump Market Is Projected To Experience High Demand during the Forecast Period Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Diabetes in the World

Insulin pumps are portable devices that can be attached to the body. These pumps constantly deliver preset amounts of short or quick acting insulin in the body to control diabetes. Treatment of type 2 diabetes require insulin therapy, it may sometimes be required in the type 2 diabetes too. Insulin pumps can act as an effective alternative to insulin injections. These pumps deliver the insulin as per the body’s requirement as basal rate, where it delivers small amount of insulin constantly for the whole day to maintain normal body function programmed by healthcare experts. Insulin pumps include main pump unit holding the insulin reservoir i.e. 176-300 units of insulin. In the treatment of diabetes, several types of insulin are used such as rapid, short, intermediate, and long acting insulin.
HEALTH
insurancebusinessmag.com

Technology increasingly driving political risk in emerging markets – report

New technology is increasingly driving emerging markets risk, according to a new report by Willis Towers Watson. The latest edition of the company’s Political Risk Index assesses the impact of new technologies – particularly social media – on emerging market politics. According to the report, social media...
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Sepsis Detection Device Market: High incidence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sepsis is the destructive inflammatory response of the body to bloodstream infections which leads to organ damage & death. Sepsis is serious condition requiring early diagnosis and treatment to increase the patient’s chances of survival. Sepsis is categorized into 3 types such as sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock based on the severity of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) symptoms shown by the body. According to NCBI, the number of patients suffering from the ailment is steadily increasing, resulting in the need for rapid and advanced diagnostic testing. As per the Sepsis Alliance, in U.S., every year, nearly 258,000 people succumb to sepsis. Globally, there are around 18 million cases of sepsis diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 180,000 sepsis-related deaths occurred in U.S., in 2014. Sepsis has a high prevalence rate among geriatric and neonatal population owing to their weak immunity. Neonatal sepsis has the highest death rate. Alarming prevalence and mortality rate is expected to boost the growth of the global sepsis detection device market during forecast period. It is difficult to diagnose sepsis from other similar non-infectious conditions in critically ill patients with similar symptoms. Therefore, the demand for rapid and accurate sepsis detection devices is expected to increase during forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diuretic Agents Market: Rise in the number of hypertensive patients to drive the market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Electronics Market: Rising adoption of wearable electronics is expected to drive the market

Electronic devices are increasingly used for therapy, diagnosis, and rehabilitation in the field of medicine. Electromechanical equipment and medical electronics have become indispensable for providing better services to patients. Medical electronics is a branch of electronics in which medical equipment and instruments are used for medical applications such as research, diagnosis, therapy, anesthesia control, surgery, and cardiac control. Medical electronics engineering integrates medicine and environmental science with engineering practices and theories. Semiconductors have become an integral part of medical electronics equipment for reducing the cost which is changing the affordability of equipments. Medical electronic equipment are indispensable for proving better services to patients in hospitals. In medical electronics by using precise and sophisticated equipment, medical science examines, cures and treats almost all the diseases. Benefits associated with the use of medical electronic technologies include remote health data availability, precise billing mechanism, improvement in the quality of health care, increase in output accuracy, easy to update patient records, and rise in the level of patient experience. Rapid advancement in IT and increasing health care consciousness has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Advanced technology in medical electronics include telehealth in intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and hospital ward and skilled nursing facility (SNF). With the advent of digital stethoscopes, digital X-ray systems and handheld smart phone-sized ultrasound systems, conventional medical devices have evolved to aid medical electronics market. Rapid advancement in health care consciousness and information technology has accelerated the scope for medical electronics market. Growth in medical electronics market is influencing various demographic trends such as enhanced portability of complex monitoring and imaging systems, increase in household medical electronics equipment, and functional integration of applications and equipment in network and wireless technology.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Cell Separation Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The growth of the global cell separation market is estimated to be driven by the growing interest of scientists and biotechnology companies in stem cell research. The products of advanced cell isolation are able to offer better separation of biological molecules, which comprises protein complexes, chromatin, nucleic acids, and proteins for further analysis. As such, the demand for these products has been rising, which is likely to work in favor of the global cell separation market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Blood Culture Test Market Report | Innovative Products can Enhance the adoption of Blood Culture Tests

Blood culture tests are conducted when a healthcare provider suspects that a patient might suffer from blood infection. Blood infection poses a high risk for serious complications including a condition called sepsis, whereby the pathogens which cause infection in our bloodstream interfere with our body’s defenses and arrest the proper functioning of our immune systems. These pathogens create toxins that harm our organs as well. As a result, blood culture tests are leveraged to determine which bacteria or other organism has been leading to blood infection and how to combat it efficiently.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Naloxone Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

The demand within the global naloxone market has been rising on account of the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry to prevent the ill-effects of drugs overdose. Opiod is a class of drugs that can have severe implications for individuals if consumed in ireegulated amounts, and hence, there is a need to counter over-dosage of opiods. Naloxone is a drug that can effectively suppress the effect of opiod, and for this reason, the demand for naloxone across the pharmaceutical industry has been rising at a stellar rate.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Steadfast Innovation to Drive the Antibody Testing Market

The Antibody Testing Market is expected to grow on a robust note going forward. With technology spreading its wings throughout, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness an influx of tech-savvy patients, which would call for clinical mobility. With smartphones penetrating all over at an alarming rate, the healthcare vertical would be seeing a blurring of lines as far as geographies are concerned. This trend would contribute towards a centralized healthcare system shortly.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical CDMO Services Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis Report to 2028

The demand within the global market for pharmaceutical CDMO services has been rising on account of the need develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO) are offshoots of the pharmaceutical industry that help pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing, research, and development of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. CDMO provides key services such as research about key drugs, development of specialised drugs, and final manufacturing of these drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes to drive the market

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growing awareness about the disease to drive the market

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract. Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.
CANCER
biospace.com

Digital Dentistry to Stimulate Growth of Dental Infection Control Market by 2030: Fact.MR

Fact.MR provides significant dynamics that are set to influence the global Dental Infection Control Products Market over the forecast period during 2020 to 2030. It presents detailed information across leading segments in terms of consumables, Equipment, End-User and region. In addition, it highlights an in-depth assessment of the supply chain and value chain of the market.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Drug Screening Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

Drugs are the number one cause of premature death across the world and despite tight security measures at the borders, a number of governments are failing to contain this expanding issue. Now, several governments are adopting screen methods to test potential addicts on the run time as well as encouraging corporate organizations to introduce workplace check-ups. Consequently, the demand in the global drug screening market is poised to expand a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Alkylating Agents Market: Rising prevalence of different cancer types to drive the market

Cancer has been a growing concern affecting more than eight million people across the globe. Statistics published by the World Health Organization stated that more than 60% of cancer cases occur in Africa, Asia, and South and Central America. The organization also projected that the number of cancer cases could reach 22 million by 2032. Lung, liver, stomach, colorectal, and breast are among the leading cause of cancer deaths. The high mortality rate and wide prevalence of cancer have driven scientists to engage in the discovery of better treatment options of the disease. Alkylating agents were among the earliest classes of drugs available for treating cancer. These are the first nonhormonal drugs successfully used in the cancer treatment. Traditionally, alkylating agents are grouped into SN1 and SN2 types. The SN1 agents directly react with biological molecules. The SN2 type agents are those that form an intermediate, which then react with the biological molecules. Alkylating agents act by damaging the DNA strands and prevent cancer cells from replicating. These agents show activity against the cancer cell during each phase of its life cycle, thus making alkylating agents desirable for treating a wide range of cancers. As alkylating agents act by altering the DNA strands, prolonged use of about 5 years to 10 years of these agents can lead to bone marrow damage, and, in rare instances, it might lead to acute leukemia. Temodar (temozolomide) by Merck, Treanda (bendamustine) by Teva Pharma, and Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin) by Sanofi are the major drugs in this class. Temodar and Eloxatin lost their exclusivity in 2013 and 2012, respectively.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Investments in Technological Advancements to Drive the Sleep Aids Market

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gene-deleted Vaccines Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Genetic engineering is a branch of biotechnology that deals with gene modifications or changes in genetic makeup. By using prolonged tissue culture in genetic engineering, viruses can be attenuated or modified. This results in the growth of a virus strain that is incapable to cause disease. This process is generally difficult to accomplish and reversion to virulence is a constant risk. Molecular genetic methods currently make promise to alter the genes or modify the genetic makeup of an organism, so that it converts irrevocably attenuated.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

New Research Points to Why Omicron is Spreading More Rapidly

As the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus sweeps much of the globe, scientists are digging into why this particular mutation is spreading even more rapidly than its predecessors. The primary difference found by the latest research out of The University of Hong Kong, yet to be peer reviewed, is...
SCIENCE
Medagadget.com

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Is Expected To Witness High Growth Owing To the Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Diabetic Neuropathy in the World | Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Diabetic Neuropathy is the harm caused to the nerve because of diabetes which regularly prompts agony and deadness in the feet or lower legs. The aggravation can be knowledgeable about different pieces of the body like hips, wrist, and back contingent on the impact of neuropathy. There are various kinds of neuropathy like central neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, fringe neuropathy, and autonomic neuropathy. An expected half of the diabetic populace experiences diabetic neuropathy across the globe. Further, according to CDC gauges, 6-7 individuals for every 1000 diabetic populace experience the ill effects of diabetic neuropathy in the U.S. Ascend in maturing populace combined with ascend in the commonness of diabetes, the patient pool for diabetic neuropathy will increment essentially, thus energizing development of the diabetic neuropathy market.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

H2-Receptor Antagonists Market: High prevalence and increasing incidence of duodenal and gastric ulcers to drive the market

Histamine H2 receptor antagonist, also known as H2-blockers, are a class of medications that are used in the treatment of acid-peptic disease including duodenal and gastric ulcers, inflamed stomach gastroesophageal reflux disease, common heartburn, and peptic ulcers. These medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) and with the doctor's prescription. Common H2 receptor blockers include nizatidine, famotidine, and cimetidine.
MARKETS

