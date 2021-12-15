ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sompo Holdings Inc ADR (SMPNY)

 2 days ago

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance...

investing.com

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc (GBBT)

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of September 23, 2020, Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. was acquired by R3 Score Technologies, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction. Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. focuses on building, rental, and sale of luxury floating vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Agritek Holdings Inc (AGTK)

Agritek Holdings Inc कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd ADR (DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver’s, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Victoria Advocate

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.)

IAnthus Provides Update on the Florida Regulatory Approval for the Recapitalization Transaction Change of Ownership. NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). On November 4, 2021, iAnthus announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (the "OMMU"), by notice dated October 29, 2021, approved the variance request pursuant to Section 381.986(8)(e) of the Florida Statutes filed by the Company's subsidiary, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC d/b/a GrowHealthy ("McCrory's") to approve the prospective change of beneficial ownership of McCrory's contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction (the "Variance Request").
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mizuho Is Bullish On Roper Technologies, Honeywell; Neutral On 3M

Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage of three Industrial conglomerates. The analyst initiated Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) with a Buy rating and a price target of $550, implying an upside of 13%. Linzey noted Roper has been on a multi-year transformation into predominantly software and medical businesses and away from...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Citizens Financial (CFG) on Buyout Spree, To Buy DH Capital

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG continues to enhance its growing corporate advisory capabilities. The company has announced a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets of DH Capital LLC. DH Capital is a New York-based private investment banking firm, catering companies in the Internet infrastructure, software and next-generation IT services, and communications sectors.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

Should You Accumulate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Stock Wednesday Morning?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) is down Wednesday morning, with the stock falling -2.20% in pre-market trading to 123.79. BABA's short-term technical score of 8 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 92% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Retail industry, which ranks 129 out of 146 industries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR ranks higher than 17% of stocks. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR has fallen 24.12% over the past month, closing at $161.58 on November 17. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $111.96 and as high as $168.30. BABA has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $240.82.
STOCKS
Health Insurance
Business
Insurance
Economy
Japan
Cars
Tokyo, JP
Benzinga

CSW Industrials Acquires Shoemaker Manufacturing For $41.3M

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) has acquired Washington-based Shoemaker Manufacturing for $41.3 million. The purchase price is ~8.5 times Shoemaker's expected FY21 adjusted EBITDA. The terms of the acquisition provide for additional contingent consideration of up to $2.0 million based on Shoemaker achieving certain financial performance milestones in Q1 of...
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Down 1.72% in Premarket Trading

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is down -1.72%% today. CHPT stock closed at $21.57 and is down -$0.37 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. CHPT has a roughly average overall score of 54 meaning the stock holds a better value than 54% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. CHPT gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. ChargePoint Holdings Inc currently has the 63th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Specialty Retail industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. ChargePoint Holdings Inc's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for CHPT's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
STOCKS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Mashed

The Reason Raw Ackee Is Banned In The U.S.

What looks like a nut, tastes like a starch, and is classified as a tropical fruit? If you guessed ackee, you're correct. If you guessed anything else, well...Maybe hit the books. Ackee is popular in the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica, where it's considered the national fruit. According to The Daily Meal,...
FOOD & DRINKS

