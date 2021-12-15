Sompo Holdings Inc ADR (SMPNY)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is down -1.72%% today. CHPT stock closed at $21.57 and is down -$0.37 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. CHPT has a roughly average overall score of 54 meaning the stock holds a better value than 54% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. CHPT gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. ChargePoint Holdings Inc currently has the 63th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Specialty Retail industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. ChargePoint Holdings Inc's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for CHPT's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO