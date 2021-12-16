Intraocular Irrigation Solutions Market: North America is Leading the Market Owing to Presence of Key Players

Hybrid imaging is fusion of two or more imaging technologies into a single new form. The image obtained with hybrid imaging system is more powerful in terms of accuracy as compared to two single images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging enables visualization of the molecular processes in vivo within larger anatomic content. Technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of these technologies have given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001 and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is also an available hybrid imaging system, but not used widely. Both hybrid imaging techniques PET/CT and SPECT/CT have significant relevance in clinical and pre-clinical practice. Hybrid imaging scans need a patient to be stationed at the same place for both scans. Involuntary movements of the internal organs can be minimized in hybrid imaging systems. Hybrid imaging systems have reduced the time required for scanning. Usually the required time with standalone imaging systems is an hour or even more. However, hybrid imaging systems have reduced scanning time by up to 25 minutes to 30 minutes. With the emergence of hybrid imaging system, a patient can be scanned in a single session and the desired anatomical and functional data of the organ of interest can be achieved. PET/CT has evolved due to continuous innovation, which enables more accurate measurements of metabolic processes, data quantification and analysis of neurologic disease, cancerous tissue, and cardiac blood flow. PET/CT is a standard hybrid imaging technique used in oncology and SPECT/CT, which is in an evolving phase, is generally used for cardiac scans.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO